3 tips on how to get the most out of leg day

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a selection of the best fitness stories and advice that we’ve published, in case you missed reading them earlier. At Lounge, we care about your fitness and training, so we’re constantly striving to bring you tips and tricks that you can actually use to boost your gains.

This week, we bring you a selection of three excellent stories on leg workouts, from writer and fitness enthusiast Pulasta Dhar. Leg day is probably the most important workout day, given all the big muscle groups it hits, and yet it remains one of the most neglected. Read the stories to find out why that should change.

Healthy hamstrings are vital to the proper functioning of the body, and, as such is an area that should be targeted with specific exercises. As Dhar writes in this article, there are actually quite a few exercises available for this, whether you are working out in a gym, or at home.

One of the best is the Nordic hamstring curls. In the story Dhar breaks down the mechanics of the exercise, and then gives a step-by-step guide on how to do it—starting with easier moves and progressing to variations. This is one exercise you just have to try.

As we mentioned earlier, leg day is extremely important because you are working out some of the largest muscle groups in the body, like the glutes. As a result, you burn more calories than you would on any other workout day.

This is why many gym “experts” suggest that leg day is the day when you can afford to allow yourself a cheat meal. But is that true? In this fascinating story, Dhar looks at the scientific evidence behind this claim and tells you if you should be trying this hack.

The hip flexors are a group of muscles that are vital for the health of your hips. And yet, probably because they are rarely felt unless they’re weak, they get little use in our sedentary lives. All the more reason then why you should specifically target them on leg day. In this story, Dhar writes about the importance of hip flexors, and tells you the three sets of strength exercises that you should perform.

So there you have it: three excellent stories that offer tips on how to make your leg day count and get the most out of the workout. So here’s hoping that you have a fit and active weekend. Till next week, goodbye.

