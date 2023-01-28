Fitness: Get more out of your workout with these great tips from Lounge Have a fit and strong weekend with these curated tips from Lounge fitness writers /health/fitness/fitness-get-more-out-of-your-workout-with-these-great-tips-from-lounge-111674825036498.html 111674825036498 story

Hello and welcome another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. We hope that you’ve had a great beginning to the new year and that you’re reaching all your fitness goals. At Lounge, our aim is to bring you the best possible fitness advice so you can get more out of your training.

With that in mind, this week, we’d like to highlight three specific fitness stories that we’d published in the past week. A testimonial from a runner who trained hard to run a full marathon, a review of a new Garmin smart watch and a story about a fun new workout you can add to your shoulder day. So, let’s get started.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music review

In the world of wearable activity trackers, you can be sure that a Garmin smartwatch would be the perfect choice if you’re actually into advanced fitness metrics. In this story, writer Shrenik Avlani explores the new Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music, which is the company’s product aimed at more casual users.

As Avlani says in his review, this is a solid smartwatch if you want all the Garmin goodness for a cheaper price. It does have some drawbacks, but it’s a solid performance monster. Find out more in Avlani’s review.

What I learned from my first full marathon

There was plenty to celebrate for Indian runners as the beloved Tata Mumbai Marathon returned after a two-year hiatus on 15 January. This was an event that runners across the country had been waiting for, and it didn’t disappoint.

Runner and writer Sohini Sen was one of those who participated in the full marathon: all 42km of it. In this really useful testimonial, Sen gives a detailed first-hand account of what it takes to actually prepare for a marathon. A must-read!

Try the javelin press to get the most out of your shoulder workout

When you think of shoulder day, you’re probably thinking of some of the classic moves: the overhead press, the lateral raise, the front raise, etc. However, there are many more ways you can strength train your shoulders, and one of the best is the javelin raise.

In this fitness skill article, writer Pulasta Dhar takes you through the basics of the javelin raise, how it helps and a step-by-step guide on mastering it. If you were looking for a one-hand shoulder exercise, look no further!