Use these fitness tips to get the best out of your training

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Here at Lounge we take your fitness training journey very seriously. As a result, we try to bring the best possible advice for training routines, workouts and nutrition: information that will be of actual use to you.

And every weekend, we bring a roundup of the fitness stories published in the past week. That case, in case you missed it the first time around, you can always read them over the weekend. This week, we have a couple of excellent stories for you, so sit back and enjoy.

The festive season is upon us, and though that is generally a cause for much joy and celebration, there are those among us who might view it with some apprehension. After all, this is the time when well-crafted nutrition regimes can go out of the window under an onslaught of overindulgence. And cheat days can extend to cheat weeks or even months.

But, as writer Shrenik Avlani says in this article, this doesn’t necessarily needs to be so. In the story, he speaks with a number of fitness trainers and coaches and brings you a number of hacks with which to minimize the damage. Using his pointers as a guide, you can strike a sweet middle spot between having enough fun and remaining fit.

All large muscles in have an important role to play in how our bodies function, not just when we’re out running or playing a sport, but also when we’re just doing normal everyday stuff. And one such key muscle is the hamstring. Sadly, it’s often overlooked during training, and this can sometimes be down to not knowing the best exercises for strengthening it.

In this article, writer Pulasta Dhar writes about a hamstring exercise that you can do anywhere, either at home or at the gym. The Nordic hamstring curl is an intense exercise, and it’s advisable that you only do it once a week, but the main thing is that you should. Dhar writes about the move, with the help of videos, and shows some interesting progressions you can add.

