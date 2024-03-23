3 tips to unlock the secrets of true fitness This weekend, learn about the three things you need to do in order to become really fit and strong /health/fitness/fitness-exercise-strength-training-shoulder-workout-sleep-111711157163529.html 111711157163529 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. In your busy life, as you juggle being active with being productive, you may have missed some of the great fitness and health stories that we may have done this week. So, in case you missed them, here’s a quick roundup.

Here at Lounge, we take your fitness journey very seriously, which is why every week we bring you some of the best advice to get better at your training. With that in mind, we have three great stories for you!

You must have some across the term “explosive power” a lot during your training. However, in case you’re not too sure exactly what it means, basically, power is the combination of strength and speed. And building up power is essential for truly athletic training.

In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar explains how the best way to do this is by learning how to do Olympic lifting. Even more specifically, certain weighted moves like the clean & jerk, the power clean and the snatch. Read on to know more!

Fitness training is not just about the sweat you work up in your daily workout, or the muscle gains you add in your strength training. It is also about allowing your body to get enough rest for the true benefits of training to kick in. And the most important component of this is sleeping.

As Shrenik Avlani writes in this story, while it is essential that you get around 8 hours of sleep every night, it is equally important that you try and take a short power nap every afternoon. Not convinced? Read the story and see why health and medical professionals recommend it.

It is very important to have strong shoulders, as you well know. Not only does this help you be fit and strong while playing a sport or even doing daily tasks, but well-defined shoulders are also aesthetically attractive. The downside to building shoulder mass and strength is that too often this leads to injuries.

But as this story by Pulasta Dhar makes it very clear, this need not be the case. As he explains in the story, the first thing you should do is to cut out some very popular—but scientifically unsound—moves from your routine. The second thing to do is to learn the moves that he outlines in the story!

Also Read 7 invisible benefits of consistent exercise