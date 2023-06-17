Boost your fitness with these great tips Have an active and fit weekend with these great tips from the Lounge fitness team /health/fitness/fitness-core-workout-abs-injury-exercise-workout-weekend-111686921295541.html 111686921295541 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a selection of the top fitness stories that we published through the week; in case you missed any of them, here’s your chance to read them. Here at Lounge, we take your health and fitness very seriously. As a result, we always seek to bring you the best advice we can, so that you get more out of your training.

As usual, this week we have three great stories that we’d like to highlight. One of the stories talks about the importance of doing exercises that boost your mobility. Another one is about the importance of doing a core workout, and finally one about the importance of ensuring that you never injure your shoulders. Let’s get into them.

Mobility is one of the three key pillars of fitness, apart from cardio-vascular health and strength. And yet, it is also one of the most neglected aspects of fitness training. Mobility becomes even more important the older we get, so it is important to dedicate enough time every week to train this.

In this story, writer Shrenik Avlani speaks with fitness enthusiasts, fitness coaches and doctor about the importance of mobility workouts and how you can include them in your weekly training routine. Click here to read.

The ‘core’ of the human body, comprising the abdominal muscles, is frankly the most important muscle group in the body. Not only do they support our fragile spines, they are also key to our ability to perform other exercises.

In this story, writer Bibek Bhattacharya takes us through the importance of core workouts, and then details some excellent exercises that you can perform. Ranging from beginner to advanced levels, there’s something here for everyone. Click here to read.

As you can probably tell, there’s a distinct theme to our recommendations for this week. And this is an important story. Almost all of us—whether we lead an active life or a sedentary one—have gone through episodes of intense pain in the shoulders, something that is called a shoulder impingement.

In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar talks to a sports physiotherapist to understand what causes shoulder impingements, what the treatment is, and most importantly, how one can avoid them altogether. Click here to read.

Also Read Why you need to do the dead hang for a long life