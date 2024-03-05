Why women often quit exercising Despite exercise being positively correlated with mental well-being, over half of women are dropping out or stopping exercise completely, a new study shows /health/fitness/exercise-women-mental-well-being-gender-roles-111709635026828.html 111709635026828 story

It’s well-known that exercise is positively correlated with mental well-being and can often be a way to keep health issues at bay. However, despite this well-advertised knowledge, over half of women are dropping out or stopping exercise completely, a new global study reveals.

This new study, commissioned by sportswear manufacturer ASICS and independently led by academics Dee Dlugonski and Brendon Stubb, collected data from 24,959 people to better understand the gender exercise gap. The study showed that women were 52% happier, 50% more energised, 48% more confident, 67% less stressed and 80% less frustrated when regularly exercising. However, the persistent barriers to exercise made it challenging for them to make it a consistent part of their day.

According to the study, a major issue that women face is lack of time (74%), which was recognised as a barrier by only 34% of men. Often gender roles burden women with a major share of household responsibilities, leaving little time for themselves. Almost two-thirds (61%) of mothers said that motherhood was the main reason for them quitting regular exercise or sport, pointing out the impact that caregiving responsibilities can have on women's activity levels.

Often, when tending to unending societal expectations, time, like freedom, is often not their own. In such scenarios, exercise often takes a backseat.

Societal perceptions and stereotypes also make it difficult for women to navigate space. Common phrases such as ‘don’t throw like a girl’ or ‘gyms aren’t for girly girls’ can often hold women back from playing sports or exercising. About 45% of women reported that a main barrier to exercise is the intimidating environments and more than 40% of women reported not feeling sporty enough.

While confidence was also a barrier with 35% of women reporting low confidence, the core issue was the disparity women face in their daily lives—something which men didn’t recognise. According to 58% of men body insecurities were the leading problem, which in reality was reported by 36% of women as a barrier. In fact, of the top five barriers to exercise perceived by men, only one (expense) featured in the list of most common obstacles reported by women, highlighting a wide difference between men’s assumptions and the daily reality felt by women around the world.

Despite the barriers that attempt to push them down, women find motivation to exercise through friends, who according to over a third of women are their most important exercise influencers. Parents and romantic partners also remain influential, indicating that they can also affect women’s participation in sports.

Over 90% of women said they exercise for their mental and physical health, which is probably why many don’t seek any motivation from celebrities.

“When asked what could help, women noted that making movement more accessible, inclusive and recognised in all forms, while challenging society’s gendered expectations, would support them in moving more,” study lead, Dee Dlugonski said in a press statement.

