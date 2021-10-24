Discover Pods Awards: Four top sports podcasts you should try

Have you ever listened to curated anonymous calls from wrestling fans from another part of the world in the form of a podcast? Or, listened to a podcast that goes beyond the world of ‘sports’ and talks about how competition and adventure impact our lives?

The 2021 Discover Pods Awards were announced recently and had a glut of categories. Here’s a look at the winner of the overall best sports podcast for 2021 and some of the finalists.

30 for 30 Podcasts: Produced by the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 movie documentary series, the 30 for 30 Podcasts are original audio documentaries that bring you different stories from the world of sports. 30 for 30 was voted by fans as the best overall sports podcast in this year’s Discover Pods Awards. Julia Lowrie Henderson, senior editorial producer at 30 for 30, explains on the website that the show goes beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. Individual documentaries have also included stories about NBA activism, NFL video games, polar exploration and Olympic failure, among others.

Wrestling Anonymous: The runners up in the sports category this year is an interesting series where AEW (All Elite Wrestling) professional wrestler, Colt Cabana, curates anonymous voicemails from wrestling fans all over the globe.

The Old Man and the Three: If you like basketball and the NBA, then you should definitely hear Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick and his co-host Tommy Alter discuss the NBA, current events and interview some of the biggest names in the NBA, entertainment and political worlds in this popular podcast. With the 2021-22 NBA season starting recently, the time is ripe to check out a few episodes of The Old Man and the Three podcast.

The Ryen Russillo Podcast: Another finalist in the sports category this year, this podcast features sports journalist and host Ryen Russillo breaks down the latest updates and biggest topics from the world of sports every week. In some of his recent episodes Russillo has discussed everything from the NFL to the NBA.

