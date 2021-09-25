Chest workouts, strength training and 3 other fitness tips

Hello and welcome to this week’s Lounge fitness update. Here at Lounge we have a bunch of talented fitness enthusiasts writing stories that you can use. These range from tips on training for specific sports, spotlights on isolation exercises and workouts, as well as fitness news that you might have missed.

This week we have five great stories for you to read. These will, hopefully help you on your fitness journey and provide you with greater insights on how to get the most from your training. The stories include a frank assessment of whether fitness challenges work, the importance of cooling down after a workout, some great chest workouts and more!

Do fitness challenges actually work? (Istockphoto)

Do fitness challenges actually work?

Last Sunday, Lounge writer and fitness enthusiast Preeti Zachariah took a long, hard look at fitness challenges and body transformation challenges. Do these really work, or are they just fads, maybe even dangerous fads? Preeti had tried one herself before she settled into a more sustainable fitness routine. She backs up her own experience with an interview with a fitness coach. Read and decide for yourself!

How can you become an ultra runner? (Istockphoto)

How to train to become an ultra runner

As fitness writer Shrenik Avlani writes in this piece, running is a widely varied sport. While the most popular ones are the Olympic disciplines, mainly 100m and 200m, the longer formats of the sport can actually be more challenging and as much fun. Now, we’re not talking about marathons, but ultra running. As Shrenik writes, these are races upwards of 50km and can include different kinds of terrains. It’s a sport that’s gaining traction in India, so Shrenik spoke to two Indians who are the leading lights of the sport in the country: Binay Sah and Sandeep Kumar. Read on to understand how to train for ultra runs, and how it’s a great way to maintain your fitness levels.

Why it's important to cool down after your workout. (Istockphoto)

Why it’s important to cool down after a workout

Football commentator and writer Pulasta Dhar tackles a little-discussed, but extremely important facet of fitness training: the cool down. As Pulasta writes, many people often forego these extra 10 minutes of stretches after they finish their workout. However, not spending those extra minutes can harm your fitness journey in the long run. These can range from aches and pains to even serious injury. Pulasta looks at fitness research on the subject, and then outlines five different cool down stretches (with videos), that you should include in your daily routine.

The best chest workouts. (Istockphoto)

How to get the perfect chest workout

This week, we began a new series from Shrenik on isolation exercises. Over the next couple of weeks, this series will focus on specific areas of the body, like arms, back, legs and so on, and outline the best strength training exercises for them. He started this week with chest workouts, speaking to fitness coaches from around the country. As a bonus, he also includes three great chest workout routines for you to try.

Can you build muscle and burn fat at the same time? (Istockphoto)

Strength training can help you build muscle and burn fat

Sounds crazy, right? After all those years of listening to your instructor and gym buddies go on and on about how you should do strength training to build muscle and cardio to burn fat, a new study totally debunks this myth. Australian researchers published this important study last week which found that you can burn as much fat through just strength training as cardio. Read the story to find out more!

