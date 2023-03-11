Boost your health and fitness this weekend with these tips The Lounge Fitness roundup is back with some great tips to ensure that you have a healthy and fun weekend /health/fitness/boost-your-health-and-fitness-this-weekend-with-these-tips-111678450106378.html 111678450106378 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a roundup of the best fitness and wellness stories that we have published over the past week. In case you’ve missed reading them, you can find them here.

At Lounge, we take your health very seriously. As a result, we endeavour to bring you the best advice so you can get the most out of your training. This week, we have a story on the importance of sleep, another story on the importance of having safe workout spaces for women, and a third on some useful workouts you can do on a treadmill.

Why you should be focusing on the quality of your sleep

We all know that we should always try and get a good eight hours of sleep every night. But can we refine our understanding when it comes to how sleep can really affect our health and wellbeing?

Well, a pathbreaking new research published earlier this week firmly establishes that it isn’t just the duration of your sleep that matters, but also the quality of that sleep. Writer Shrenik Avlani goes deeper into the research to tell you how it affects you. Click here to read.

Why women need safe spaces to workout

As we celebrated Women’s Day this week, we wanted to find out how comfortable or not women in India feel while working out in public spaces like a gym. Is the experience free of hassle and harassment?

As Shrenik Avlani finds out after speaking to women who lead an active lifestyle, this is far from the case. Harassment is rife, as is feeling judged by people over issues such as weight. All the women Avlani speaks to make a case for ensuring safe spaces to workout. Click here to read more.

4 great HIIT workouts you can do on a treadmill

Let’s face it, we are all bored of treadmills, and beyond a point, struggle to see what benefits we can possibly gain from using one. After all, if you want to go for a run, it might be more fun to just go to a running track or a park, right?

Well, this boredom with treadmills may be a result of the fact that you aren’t using them in imaginative ways. In this excellent story, writer Pulasta Dhar brings you four workouts you should do that makes great use of the treadmill. Click to read here.