Boost your fitness journey with these great tips

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a pick of our fitness stories from the week that you may have missed. As always, our aim is to bring you the best advice possible so that you can plan your training better and achieve your goals.

This week, we have three great stories for you: on the importance of rest and recovery if you’re working out hard; some great fitness tips from Chris Hemsworth’s trainer Da Rulk, and an advisory on whether you should be skipping on gym because of a rise in covid cases.

Why you need to let your body recover after a workout

We’re constantly being told to push our bodies to the limits, that #nopainnogain is that only way to train. Well, training hard is all well and good, but that’s just half the story. The reality is that it does more harm than good to over-train, without any recovery time factored in.

Writer and fitness expert Jen Thomas weighs in on this important topic. She explains the importance of recovery and how that is the one thing that actually allows the body to actually gain from all the training you put in. This is an absolute must-read.

Covid cases are rising again, should you skip the gym?

Sometimes, it’s just like a bad dream isn’t it? Just when you think you can get on with your life, including your training, with some sort of normalcy, covid cases start rising again. Which makes you ponder the dilemma: should you workout at home, or should you brave going to a badly-ventilated, crowded gym?

In this story, Shrenik Avlani talks to doctors about the best balance to strike right now. It’s certainly not safe to workout in a gym, but there are certain measures you can take to ensure that your training remains on track. Read on to find out.

Get fit and strong with Da Rulk, Thor’s fitness trainer

Ever wondered how Chris Hemsworth got that god-bod to play Thor? Well, that’s down to one man, fitness trainer Da Rulk. The American fitness guru is a proponent of functional fitness, especially his own spin on that, which he calls Raw Functional Training.

Writer Arun Janardhan sat down with Da Rulk for a conversation on his fitness philosophy, and it’s a cracker. Da Rulk focuses on developing people’s innate strength and mobility, and his methods are so successful that he also trains US Navy SEALS. So you know what you’re in for!