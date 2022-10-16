Become a better runner with these great tips

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup! Every weekend, we bring you the pick of our best Fitness stories from the past week—stories that you might have missed. If you have, fear not, because we’ve got a great lineup for you today.

Here at Lounge, we always believe that your training and your fitness goals will only improve if you have good advice to draw on. To that end, we have for you today two stories on how to prepare for a marathon or for an ultra-run. Our third story teaches you how to master the kettlebell drag, one of the best core workouts out there.

How to prepare just before running a marathon

So, you want to take part in a marathon or two this winter. You’ve been preparing hard for months, running, training, getting your body into optimum shape. And now, the marathon is just days away. What do you do?

In this story, writer and veteran marathoner Shrenik Advani says that what people should do just before a marathon is to switch off, rest up, load up on carbohydrates. Don’t keep going for long, strenuous runs. Avlani speaks to running coaches and experienced runners to bring you the best advice for your pre-marathon preparations.

How two Indian athletes trained to create new 100km ultra-running records

We always believe that the best way to train is t train like athletes. It’s always a good idea to have a sport that you like to play, so that you can construct your fitness training around it. With that in mind, here is a great story on how ultra-athletes train.

Writer Shail Desai writes about two Indian runners—Vipul Kumar and Om Prakash Saran—who recently set the time record for a 100km race. In the story, Desai tracks how the two athletes became ultra-runners and how they trained before their record-breaking performances. A must-read!

How to strengthen your core with the kettlebell drag

The plank is one of the most popular core exercises out there, and with good reason. However, every fitness enthusiast knows that mastering the plank is just the first step; because there are countless exercises that keep the plank as the base and then build on it to give you a better core workout.

In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar focuses on one of these variations—the kettlebell drag. He gives a step-by-step guide on how to correctly perform this, while also detailing some variations, and why this is one of the best core exercises out there. Try it!