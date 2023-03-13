4 essential gear for your summer workouts Warm weather is here and you need specific gear that helps you get the most out out of your workout sessions. Here are four excellent choices /health/fitness/4-essential-gear-for-your-summer-workouts-111678630385972.html 111678630385972 story

Summer is upon us, and our winter fitness gear needs to be pushed into storage or retired. The warm weather also brings with it different activities like swimming, so you need to get apparel that let you stay cool while working out. From breathable fabrics to workout in to the latest shoes for your HIIT or boot camp sessions, from nutrition to recovery gadgets, here are four great picks for an active summer.

The Whole Truth protein bars: You will need to eat and eat right you must if you want to be fit. There are plenty of supplements in the market and they scream L-carnitine, amino acids, creatine, magnesium, BCAA and other such nutrients which can make very little sense. However, we all know that we need to consume protein if we wish to see any muscle or strength gain, and its best if it comes from natural sources. That’s what you get with The Whole Truth Protein bars, which clearly lists its ingredients that, instead of complicated scientific terms, are easily understandable. It also promises 20 gram of protein in each protein bar. And the best bit, it doesn’t taste synthetic. From ₹140; thewholetruthfoods.com

Also Read Boost your health and fitness this weekend with these tips

Uniqlo active wear: Uniqlo a consistently viable option for anyone who wants an alternative to the usual big sportswear brands. Uniqlo’s quick drying sportswear material is called Dry-Ex and it was good enough for tennis ace Roger Federer. For those who prefer cotton tees, you could pick tees from the Dry crew neck collection. They also have excellent extra stretch active shorts, which are versatile enough to be used as casual bottoms. However, my favourite has to be the Airism mesh crew neck tops and vests for both men and women. They are the best thing you could wear in the searing Indian summer heat. The brand lists its active wear options under the Sport Utility Wear section on its website. From ₹490. uniqlo.com

Also Read 4 great HIIT workouts you can do on a treadmill

Nike Metcon 8: Nike launched the Metcon series of workout shoes in response to the runaway success of Reebok Crossfit Nano. Nike has refreshed the shoes’ looks and has made it even more functional in the Metcon 8, the workout shoes’ latest iteration. Though not cheap, the shoes are extremely versatile and can be used for all kinds of workouts including short runs, weightlifting, HIIT and boot camps. ₹11,895; nike.com

Also Read Meet all your fitness goals with these great tips

Venom 2 range from Hyperice: As awareness about fitness and health grows in India, more and more people are beginning to talk about tools that help with recovery. This focus has led to some really good products being launched in India such as air compression sleeves and percussion massage guns. However, another new exciting recovery aid is the Venom range of products from Hyperice. The Venom 2 range uses heat and vibration to ease the tightness in the muscles on various parts of your body. There are dedicated products for back, shoulders and legs and then you have the Venom Go, a small pad that you can stick to any part of your body and deliver heat and vibration to release the tension and tightness. From ₹13,999; Available online and partner stores in select cities.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

Also Read What is VO2 Max and how does it affect your fitness?