3 ways to become your fittest self

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a selection of fitness stories that you may have missed. At Lounge, we aim to provide you with the best fitness advice so you can get the most out of your training.

This week we address an important aspect of training--injury prevention, specifically shoulder injuries resulting from poor form while lifting weights. We also give you the lowdown on some new fitness accessories and suggest five home workouts for the days you skip the gym.

Read on to know more

How to protect your shoulders from rotator cuff injuries

Sohini Sen writes about the shoulders: "one of the areas of the body most susceptible to injury." In this enlightening piece, she expands on how the rotator cuff muscles that surround the shoulder joints are particularly susceptible to heavy weights, sports like tennis or basketball or even intense physical activity like house painting or carpentry.

She speaks to a bevvy of experts who advise extreme caution and awareness as well as focus on form and technique; also, mobility and strength. "Gently stretching after strengthening exercises can help reduce muscle soreness and keep your muscles long and flexible," writes Sen, who then goes on to suggest some rehabilitation exercises.

The best fitness accessories to get you started

Come summer, and the fitness space is flooded with a host of new products, all claiming to do wonders for your health. Shrenik Avlani critically assesses some of them, including NOBULL shoes, activewear offered by BlissClub and Uniqlo apparel, Hypervolt 2, a percussion massage gun and the super-nutritious The Whole Truth nutrition bars. Curious to know more? Click on the above link.

5 great home workouts for the days you skip the gym

Rolled out of bed on a rainy Monday morning and don't feel like heading to the gym? Worry not--you can skip driving over and simply exercise at home. Pulasta Dhar writes that lazing is ok during the monsoon, but there are ways to keep your training on track as well. "Home workouts are a great alternative, especially when even basic outdoor activities like running can take a backseat in monsoon," writes Dhar, who then goes on to list five things you can do in the comfort of your house and stay fit.