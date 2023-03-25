3 tips for fitness and strength training that you absolutely need From CrossFit workouts to lunge variations, we have the perfect tips for an active and healthy weekend /health/fitness/3-tips-for-fitness-and-strength-training-that-you-absolutely-need-111679666634126.html 111679666634126 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you the pick of fitness and wellness stories published in Lounge. In case you missed the stories through the week, here’s the chance to catch them. Our aim, as ever, is to bring you the best fitness advice, in order to improve your training gains.

This week we have three articles that we’re highlighting. The first is on CrossFit workouts that you should try. We also have a story on road safety for runners and another on on the importance on performing lunges for your fitness.

Increase your fitness with these CrossFit workouts

There isn’t much left to be said about the global popularity of CrossFit workouts. When it comes to building your strength, stamina and agility, few things compare with CrossFit workouts—as long as you take care of yourself and don’t get injured.

This week, the annual crossFit Games have been going on, and writer Shrenik Avlani highlights five workouts from the Games that you could try out to boost your fitness. Click here to read the story.

Why running enthusiasts need to watch out for their safety

The tragic road accident and death of a woman out for a run in Mumbai last Sunday has shaken up the running community in India. She was running early in the morning, like so many of us do, and runners are wondering if it could have been them.

Shrenik Avlani speaks to running coaches and other enthusiasts from across country to bring you some safety precautions that you should be observing, while out for a run. India’s traffic and roads aren’t going to change for the better anytime soon, which makes it very important to take these precautions. Click here to read.

Why you need to do lunges for stronger legs and butt

The lunge is one of the foundational moves in fitness, and there’s a good reason why that is so. Apart from being a fantastic exercise for your legs and glutes, it is also an extremely versatile move.

In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar takes you through four excellent variations of the basic lunge, that will target different muscles, while also improving your flexibility and leg strength. Click here to read.