3 great tips to boost your fitness

5 common myths about running

Should you only eat pasta before a marathon? Will you run faster just because you have the most cutting edge shoes? When it comes to running, advice is freely given by more experienced runners to the novices. But is all of it true?

That’s what Shrenik Avlani investigates in this story. An avid marathoner himself, Avlani tackles five of the most common ‘myths’ that dominate running groups and tells you whether they are correct, somewhat correct or totally wrong. A fun read.

5 great alternatives to the deadlift

The deadlift is one of the most popular moves in weight training. And that is so for a reason. There are few exercises that target your back muscles as well as the posterior chain as well as the deadlift. But what if you can’t perform it, for some reason or other?

Well, fear not, because Pulasta Dhar is here with five great alternatives to the deadlift. Each of the exercises do a similar job, and many of them do other things that the deadlift can’t. Continue performing the deadlift, but mix in these other alternatives for better training.

5 great accessories for your monsoon workout

As you can tell, we had a thing for ‘5’s this week. Well, this one’s a fun five as well. Do you need slightly different gear for your monsoon workouts? Especially if you like to be active outdoors?

Well, you bet you do! In many cases, gear that’s perfect for the hot or cold months just won’t cut it for the humid and wet monsoon months. In real life terms, this may just mean that you invest in a rain-proof parka. Well, Shrenik Avlani has the full list here, be sure to check it out.