3 great fitness tips to stay on track with your health goals

At lounge Fitness, our aim is to bring you the best possible advice on fitness, training and workouts so that you can reach your health goals.

So, just like every week, we have three really great stories to highlight. There’s one on the importance of having a friend pace your runs, the second is a story on how elite footballers train, and a third one on how to stay on track with your fitness in the holiday season.

How having someone pace you will help you run faster

As in life, so in fitness pursuits, sometimes it’s just a good idea to ask for help. We can’t always do things just by ourselves, and, often, having someone assist us can help us get the same job done more successfully.

In this story, fitness writer Shrenik Avlani talks about how runners, especially newbies, find it difficult to pace themselves and thus miss out on timing targets while participating in marathons. Avlani writes that it is a great idea to take the help of professional pace-setters to both motivate you and also to keep you on track.

How FC Goa players train for maximum fitness

Have you often wondered how elite football players train? How they retain match-fitness, avoid fatigue and injuries, and work on their weaknesses? Well, since the Indian Super League (ISL) has begun, we decided to speak to one of the clubs to find out more about how their players train.

Shrenik Avlani interviews FC Goa’s Spanish strength and conditioning coach Joel Dones, who gives a full breakdown on how players train and what the training goals are. Equally importantly, there’s much you can learn about the importance of hydration and rest.

How to put fitness first during the festive season

The festive season is here, and Diwali is just a few weeks away. As we all know, this is the time when strict fitness discipline goes out the window. Cheat days multiply and, on top of that, we end up eating a lot of sweets (with added sugar) that spells trouble.

So how do you stay on top of this situation? Well, Lounge fitness writer Pulasta Dhar has some answers, and also some great workouts that you can do during the festive holidays (even when you’re ignoring your main workout). Read on, and be guilt-free.