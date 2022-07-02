3 great fitness tips to help you train better

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you the pick of our fitness stories that you may have missed during the week. As ever, we try to bring you the best in fitness advice every week so you can get more out of your training.

This week, we have some pretty useful stories for you. This includes a how-to guide on performing the dumbbell row, plus the best drills to become a better swimmer, as well an introduction to the ‘World’s Greatest Stretch’.

How to perform the perfect single-arm dumbbell row

The single-arm dumbbell row is one of the most effective ways of working your back muscles. However, just like every favourite move, it’s amazing just how many people do it wrong. And, as the story says, if you’re doing it wrong, you’d be better off not doing it at all.

In this story, Pulasta Dhar takes you through the mistakes, and then rectifies them by showing you how you need to perform the move. He also outlines a few variations to the move and backs it all up with some videos to help you learn.

6 drills that will help you become a better swimmer

Who doesn’t like swimming, especially in the sweltering summer months? However, for many newbies, as well as some old hands, some of the basics of swimming can often seem daunting, especially when it comes to freestyle swimming over long stretches.

In this highly informative piece, Shrenik Avlani outlines the six drills that you need to master to become a better swimmer. Among other things, these will help you time your breathing better and also increase your stamina and economy of movement. Have a splash!

How to do the World’s Greatest Stretch

Is there really such a thing as the ‘World’s Greatest Stretch’? Well, as it turns out, there really is such a thing, a continuous dynamic stretch that stretches out the stiffness from nearly every part of your body and helps you get ready for your workout.

In this story, Pulasta Dhar breaks down the stretch into individual parts and takes you through them one by one with the help of videos. This way you can aster the correct form for every component. And when you add them all up, voila! You’d have mastered the World’s Greatest Stretch.