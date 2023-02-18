3 great fitness tips to help you get the most out of your training In this week's Lounge fitness roundup, we tell you how you should approach diets, the benefits of isolation exercises and more /health/fitness/3-great-fitness-tips-to-help-you-get-the-most-out-of-your-training-111676641013553.html 111676641013553 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend we bring you a selection of the best stories on fitness and wellness published in Lounge during the week. Here at Lounge, we take your health and fitness very seriously. To this end, we try to bring you the best advice that will benefit you on your fitness journey.

This week, we published several great stories. Of these, in the roundup, we bring you a story on mindful eating, one on the importance of doing isolation exercises, and a story on a technique of growing your muscles that you may not have heard of.

How to stop overthinking what you eat

The road to fitness begins with what you eat. But trying to eat well has a downside too. Have you ever caught yourself wondering about how much you should be eating, when you should be eating, what is a good diet to follow? Well, chances are, you have just been over thinking things.

In this story, weight loss expert Jen Thomas brings you some advice that you can use. Instead of spending your time on “what” you should be eating, you should instead be focusing on “how” you eat. And bring mindfulness into your eating habits. Click here to find out more.

Why doing isolation exercise is good for you

Broadly speaking, there are two kinds of fitness enthusiasts: Those who swear on weight training, and those who like to work on overall conditioning and cardio. To the latter, the thought of spending specific days on training specific muscle groups, appears to be nothing but self-indulgence.

But, fitness writer Shrenik Avlani wonders, is that true? Is doing isolation exercises really just about vanity? To find out more, he speaks to some of India’s top fitness trainers. Here is what he heard. Read more here.

How you can gain muscle with this simple stretch

Speaking of isolation exercises, have you ever been in a position where you have been working out diligently and yet, after a while, you’ve found that your gains have plateaued? If your answer is ‘yes’, then know that it is a common occurrence. Also know, there is a cheat code that can fix this.

And that cheat code is something called ‘deep overload stretching’. In this fascinating story, writer Pulasta Dhar goes into the research behind one of the least known techniques of muscle growth out there. Click here to find out more.

