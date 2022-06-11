3 great fitness tips to boost your workouts

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a selection of fitness stories that you may have missed. At Lounge, our aim is to provide you with the best possible fitness advice so you can get the most out of your training.

This we have a great selection. In one of the stories we bring you testimonies of cycling enthusiasts from four major Indian cities. In the second, we bring you three HIIT workouts that you must try. Finally, we have a story on how to do hanging leg raises the correct way. Have fun!

The best Indian cities for cycling enthusiasts

Ever since the pandemic began over two years ago, cycling has become an extremely popular way for people to maintain their fitness. In fact, some have loved the experience so much, that they graduated to serious biking.

However, how good are Indian cities when it comes to providing the right infrastructure for cyclists? In this story, writer Shrenik Avlani speaks to enthusiasts from four major cities—Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai—to show how good, or not, these cities are for cyclists.

3 great HIIT workouts for quick fitness

For many people, when in doubt, do HIIT. While there is a wide variety of fitness options out there, and while more and more people are focusing on strength training, HIIT remains a massive favourite. The reasons for this isn’t difficult to see: The workout is the easiest way to become fit and then maintain fitness.

In this story, writer Bibek Bhattacharya tells you why it’s a good idea to mix in HIIT sessions with your normal strength work. He also brings you a selection of three excellent YouTube follow-along HIIT videos that will work wonders for your fitness.

How to increase your core fitness with the hanging leg raise

No workout can be complete without you focusing on core fitness. These muscles provide stability and fuel for the rest of the body and are indispensible for general overall health and fitness. It is extremely important, therefore, that you train them.

However, after years of core workouts, you may be bored of the same old floor-based exercises. What’s worse, your muscles may not even be responding to them anymore. With that in mind, writer Pulasta Dhar brings you the hanging leg raise progression. With the help of videos, he tells you how to master them, and how to do them right. This is an invaluable resource.

