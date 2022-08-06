3 great fitness tips for your weekend workouts

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness Roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a selection of our Fitness stories that you may have missed during the week. It is always our endeavour to bring you the best fitness advice out there, so you can benefit more from your training.

This week, we have three great stories for you. This ranges from a review of the new Garmin Forerunner, a great story on how open water swimming is catching on in India, and finally, a story on how to skin the cat!

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review

When it comes to hardcore fitness trackers, Garmin is the clear market leader. This is primarily because Garmin wearables go well beyond the data that other trackers supply. This is what makes it such a great tool for serious athletes.

The new Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is no different. A long-awaited upgrade on Garmin’s previous triathlon GPS watch, the Forerunner 945, the 955 keeps all the good bits, and introduces new upgrades. Lounge fitness writer Shrenik Avlani has been using the Solar version for a month, and he has the complete hands-on review for you.

The rise of open water swimming in India

You might not be well-versed with what open water swimming is, but that is expected. Until now, the sport hadn’t really caught on in India. Open water swimming, as the name suggests, is about swimming in water bodies other than a swimming pool. This can mean reservoirs, lakes, rivers. But it mostly means swimming in the open sea.

In this story, writer Sohini Sen writes about Indians who are making the sport more popular, by organizing regular swimming trips as well as training people how to swim in the sea. A must-read!

Why you need to learn how to ‘skin the cat’

Don’t be alarmed by the term ‘skin the cat’, nobody’s asking you to be cruel to animals here. This rather curious phrase is the name for a fantastic calisthenics exercise, that you can try if you workout at a gym that has suspended rings you can use.

It is a great way to increase your strength as well as flexibility, and writer Pulasta Dhar takes you through the move in an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide. If you were looking for a new exercise to challenge yourself, this is it!