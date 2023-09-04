Keep your laugh lines away with facial cardio In this excerpt from Nawaz Modi Singhania's new book, Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Ageing Techniques, learn the benefits of facial workouts /health/face-yoga-facial-cardio-facial-workout-anti-ageing-nawaz-modi-singhania-111693644256345.html 111693644256345 story

One of the best compliments I’ve ever received is when somebody I was just introduced to, gaped at me and said in utter amazement, ‘You look like you have a 1,000-watt light bulb under your skin. How do you look like this?’

I simply answered that I practice what I preach at Body Art. I lead from the front! I know that our Facial Fitness Anti-Ageing routine truly rocks! One of our clients, Varsha, felt her laugh lines were getting more prominent over time. This, despite doing everything right in terms of nutrition, sleep, lifestyle, the right products, etc. Within two weeks of doing our Facial Fitness exercises pertaining to laugh lines (the Upper Lip Tightener, the Head Tilted Back E-Smile, E-Smile Thumbs Up, Vertical Smile), she saw a marked improvement. She’s now been doing the same exercises regularly for the last seven years, and despite her advancing age, we can see that her laugh lines have not only totally receded but remain firmly at bay.

The cardio benefits of exercise include increased circulation, which means clearer, better and glowing skin. If you’re truly fit and healthy, it has a way of showing from the inside out.

Also read: A roundup of indulgent, offbeat wellness therapies you must try

Facial Fitness comprises of effective, fast-acting exercises. It is a fabulous, natural way to arrest and/ or reverse the signs of ageing, and create firmer, more radiant-looking skin. The results show in less than two weeks. Even though these exercises are generally meant for the whole face, many of them cater to specific problems. For instance, the Chin Lift is to remove a double chin and to sharpen the jaw line. The Eyebrow Lift is to eradicate furrows on the forehead. Each issue can be tackled with just one or a maximum of two exercises, done thrice a week on alternate days. It barely takes a couple of minutes.

Having said that, it is important to understand that these exercises are in no way a replacement for facial products you might be using or a maintenance routine you might be following. Please continue to do what you are doing in this direction anyway. There is no substitute for good nutrition and hydration (a couple of litres of water a day), sound sleep (quality and quantity), generally staying out of the sun during peak UV ray hours, using a good sunblock frequently, following a proper cleansing routine, using good, reputed face care products, exfoliating periodically and ensuring you get regular monthly facials—all of these are imperative for good skin health.

Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Ageing Techniques, by Nawaz Modi Singhania, published by Penguin Random House India, 184 pages, Rs 299

How facial exercises work

Facial exercises work in various ways and offer multiple benefits. An interesting thing to know about facial muscles is how different they are from other muscles in our body, because they are directly attached to the skin. With facial workouts, the muscles contract and they take the skin along with them, thus toning and lifting the face. The gentle push and pull of the exercises on the skin increases blood circulation, letting ten times more oxygen, minerals, vitamins and nutrients reach the cells of the skin. This sloughs away old, dull, patchy and damaged cells, leading to a clearer, healthier complexion that can absorb moisture more easily. It also helps in the removal of toxins, thus preventing pimples, scars, blackheads and whiteheads (unless there is a hormonal issue). These exercises also stimulate collagen production, making the skin look younger. In just a few months, you would have taken off a whole decade from your face without any cosmetic surgery.

The best part is, it is never too early or too late to start a facial fitness regime—these exercises are preventive as well as corrective. They can help get rid of existing wrinkles, just as they would help prevent them from developing. Think of it as a non-surgical facelift programme that can turn back the clock to give you bright, clear, happy and healthy skin—naturally!

Facial fitness is known to:

• Reduce the signs of ageing.

• Strengthen the facial muscles.

• Increase blood circulation to the facial muscles, making the face glow and keeping the skin clearer.

• Counteract the effects of strained facial expressions.

• Release any tension in the face and neck.

• Develop firm, taut facial skin

Excerpted from Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Ageing Techniques by Nawaz Modi Singhania, with permission from Penguin Random House India.

Also read: Understanding sleep quality and ways to improve it: A guide