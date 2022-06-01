World Milk Day: What you need to know about dairy

The first day of June is observed as World Milk Day. In 2001, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations dedicated a day to dairy to acknowledge the significance of milk as a global food. It has been 19 years and a lot has changed. There is a rising demand for plant-based milk, more awareness about lactose intolerance and questions about how to use milk better. Here’s a roundup of stories to make informed decisions.

All you questions about milk answered

Lounge columnist Krish Ashok’s trick to make foolproof curd is gold. He breaks down the science of dairy to explain how to boil milk, prepare ghee and optimse its use in cooking. Don’t miss out on his hack to add rennet for making different types of cheeses at home.

Is milk bad for me and other nutrition questions answered

An excerpt from a book titled, Back to the Roots, authored by holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho explains how milk earned a bad rap. It also talks about the best quality milk considered to be good for consumption, without having to worry about indigestion, bloating and other issues.

How to churn fresh butter and have your ‘ghee’ too

Lounge columnist Nandita Iyer shares her tried-and-tested recipes to churn ghee and butter at home. It’s filled with several takeaway, like the science of butter and ghee, how to obtain ‘OG buttermilk’ and how to store butter at home to retain its flavour and freshness. Her recipe for ghee is a variation from what one finds in Indian kitchens. It’s Niter Kibbeh which is Ethiopian ghee with spices.

What you need to know before switching to plant-based milk

If you are considering including more plant-based milk in your diet, here’s some advice to consider. Plant-based milks, especially those extracted from almonds and cashews, can be expensive. Moreover, they may lack the essential nutrients contained in milk. If you are planning to make the switch, do account for the additional expenses, and find ways to substitute any nutrients from other food sources.