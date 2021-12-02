Upgrade your home bar with stunning barware

In the world of drinks, there are strict rules for serve ware, and it’s considered blasphemous to break them. This makes barware predictable—Old-fashioned glasses for whisky cocktails, Martini glasses for Martinis and tall glasses for high-balls. But, one can add a touch of whimsy with something handmade, vintage and sleek. Here are five brands for an elevated aesthetic experience at home:

1. Ice globes for bar-style cocktails

Ice trays from smokeycocktail,in

Bartenders pay attention to details and ice—preferably crystal clear—is one of them. Whisky sours, Negronis, Old Fashioned, Boulevardier and scotch on rocks go into Old Fashioned glasses with large chunks of ice. Make it a sleek experience with one two of these globes frozen in ball ice-trays.

Available on: smokeycocktail.in

Price: ₹1399

2. Timeless handblown glass decanter

Bar set with decanter from Ikai Asai.

Decanters let you spirits and wines breathe for a long and languid dinner. This handblown glass beauty from Ikai Asai made in Firozabad is inspired by traditional Indian utensils. As they say, it will never go out of style.

Available on: ikaiasai.com

Price: ₹2765

3. La vie en rose

Luxury rose gold glasses from Hometrunk

Gold rose tinted glassware for festive rosés, sangrias and champagne cocktails. Bring them home, or gift them, to make the most of the season of spreading cheer.

Available on: Hometrunk.in

Price: ₹1899 for a set of two

4. Forever vintage

Goblet from Nicobar.

If you’re looking for the perfect goblet for hot toddy or mulled wine, your search ends here. It will add aesthetic value to a simple G&T or plain water with ice.

Available on: Nicobar.com

Price: ₹1100 for one

5. Jewel toned

Cut-glass barware from Ikka Dukka

Inspired by the colours of Christmas, here’s a selection of barware that spells festivity.

Available on: IkkaDukka.com

Price: ₹10,8000 for decanters and ₹3,500 (approx) for wine goblets set of 4

