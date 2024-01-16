Looking for the best bars in India? Homegrown bar ranking platform, 30 Best Bars India 2023, released its annual list on Monday /food/drink/top-indian-bars-2023-111705378432523.html 111705378432523 story

On Monday, the homegrown bar-ranking platform 30 Best Bars India 2023, released its annual list. There were 50 names from major cities across India with Delhi’s Sidecar emerging at the top, followed by Pune’s Cobbler & Crew. A jury panel of more than 200 members voted for the winners. The award ceremony was held in Goa.

Sidecar, located in Greater Kailash II, has secured a permanent place in prestigious bar rankings. Last year, it was placed 67th on World’s 50 Best Bars and ranked 18th on Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Their bar experience with guest shifts, spirit launches, live music, innovative new menus and a cozy books corner by Hachette creates a welcoming and innovative space that sets a high benchmark. Their scent-forward new menu, Arq, was named the Best Cocktail Menu by 30 Best Bars.

Pune’s Cobbler & Crew rose to the top with a formidable bar team headed by the 26-year-old Aashie Bhatnagar. In October, she was the only Indian to be in the top 12 at the global bartending competition World Class by Diageo, held in Brazil’s Sao Paulo. 30 Best Bars 2023 named her the Best Bartender, while Cobbler & Crew secured the second position, and earned the well-deserved title of The Highest New Entry.

The names featured in the top 10 include, Lair in New Delhi, Copitas in Bengaluru, Hideaway in Goa, ZLB23 in Bengaluru, The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai, Home in New Delhi, Masque in Mumbai and Slink & Bardot in Mumbai. Some of the interesting entries are the beloved hole-in-the-wall Joseph Bar in Goa, and the only bar on the list from the north-east is Terra Mayaa in Guwahati. There were two names from Chennai: Koox in Novotel ranked 40, and Pandan Club’s non-alcoholic cocktail menu was named the best in this category.

