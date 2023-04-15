Toast to the weekend with a drinks festival in Mumbai Taste wine, sample cocktails and sign up for masterclasses at the drinks festival, Agents of Cheer /food/drink/toast-to-the-weekend-with-a-drinks-festival-in-mumbai-111681535200148.html 111681535200148 story

If a part of your weekend is reserved for the thrill of discovering something new, this festival could be on interest to you. Agents of Cheer is for those who like to add to their wine collection, find new ways to make a cocktail and sample artisanal spirits with a side of gourmet food. With over 40 different wines from India and abroad, the festival holds promise for fans of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and more.

For those who like to geek out on wines, there are two masterclasses: one on decoding summer favourites, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir by Sujata Patil who heads wine brands at of the Mumbai-based alcohol distributor Monika Alcobev; and the other on understanding rosé by one of Mumbai’s finest alcohol experts, Nikhil Agarwal.

For those interested in artisanal spirits, sip on Japanese whiskeys and whiskey cocktails at the Sonarys Spirits Bar, try gin-based libations by brands like Doja and Soci, and rum concoctions by homegrown label Rock Paper Rum.

The two-day event is the brainchild of Mumbai-based sommelier Gargi Kothari who runs Magic Cellars, a consultancy that hosts wine tastings and experiences; and events professional Ruchika Agarwal Dsouza who co-founded Pointy Zebra Entertainment. Apart from focussing on drinks, which is at the heart of the festival, they have roped in fashion labels and musicians. By evening, as visitors wind down with drinks, music concerts by independent bands will take over, ending the day on a high note.

Tickets: Priced at ₹ 1500 for a day and ₹2500 for both days. Tickets for the masterclasses to be bought separately. Buy tickets on insider.in. A tip-off: Use discount code ANGL10.

Address: if.be, Ballard Estate

Time: 2 pm-midnight, April 15 and 16

