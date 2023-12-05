An Indian gin wins a prestigious design award Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask Aged Gin won gold at Design and Packaging Masters 2023 /food/drink/stranger-and-sons-gin-gold-medal-design-awards-111701773421911.html 111701773421911 story

On Monday, there was much cheer among gin enthusiasts in India. Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask Aged Gin won a gold medal at the prestigious Design and Packaging Masters 2023. The UK-based award platform was instituted by the renowned spirits trade publication The Spirits Business.

The limited edition gin was launched in September. It is aged in two different ex-sherry barrels for a mellow mouthfeel reminiscent of a well-matured whisky. Cascara and honey complete the flavour wheel of this unique bottle. The idea is to sip it slowly, and the intricate design reflects this ideology.

Argentina-based designer duo Oveja Fresca and Remi Basoalto, who run the design studio Ovejaremi, are the brains behind the beautiful label. It is evocative of an Indian jungle that flourishes with fantastic beasts: a three-eyed tiger rests on a barrel, foxes walk on two legs and a monkey plays a trumpet.

This is not the first time an Indian spirit label has been lauded with an award. A Lounge story that examines the role of art to elevate homegrown alcohol labels reported, “In 2021, Moonshine Meadery’s rebranded packaging with artwork by different artists claimed two prizes at the Kyoorius Design Awards, a platform that rewards the best in Indian design.” The art on such labels aims to establish a distinct India identity. The idea is to ensure that the bottle stands out on bar shelves no matter where it travels to across the world. The story, titled Notice the art on your beer bottle?, notes, “While labels get a headstart over established brands and competition with offbeat and quirky labelling and also form inroads into the artist and creator community, artists find a new medium and audience to showcase their artwork to.”

Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask Aged Gin is not the only gin label to receive an award this year. There’s the jewel green Tanqueray no 10 Gin, Italy’s Erbe Gin with a stunning bottle reminiscent of a beach sunset and Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Tuscan Juniper that comes in a sparkling blue bottle.

