advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Food> Drink > Say cheers to Iceland's Christmas beer

Say cheers to Iceland's Christmas beer

The recipe for the festive drink is inspired by Iceland's Christmas dinner 

Made by a small Reykjavik brewery, the recipe for 'Ora jolabjor', or Ora Christmas Beer, is inspired by Iceland's traditional Christmas dinner, where peas and red cabbage are typically served alongside smoked leg of lamb and caramelised potatoes. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP)
Made by a small Reykjavik brewery, the recipe for 'Ora jolabjor', or Ora Christmas Beer, is inspired by Iceland's traditional Christmas dinner, where peas and red cabbage are typically served alongside smoked leg of lamb and caramelised potatoes. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP)

By AFP

LAST UPDATED 01.12.2021  |  08:45 AM IST

A Christmas beer made from green peas and marinated red cabbage has become a festive hit in Iceland, flying off the shelves within hours. Made by a small  Reykjavik brewery, the recipe for "Ora Jolabjor" -- Ora Christmas Beer -- is inspired by Iceland's Christmas dinner.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read | In Photos: Mulled wine stalls that announce Christmas is coming

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

The nation's Yuletide feast typically features peas and red cabbage alongside smoked leg of lamb and caramelised potatoes.The new ale, which has 5.2-percent alcohol content, is the brainchild of Valgeir Valgeirsson, a master brewer at RVK Brewing. He has made a name for himself in past years by developing popular Christmas beers made from algae, Christmas tree trunks and even dried fish. The fish beer "was strange," the 41-year-old brewer with a salt-and-pepper beard admitted. This time around, the peas and cabbage were mixed with malt, hops and cloves.

advertisement

advertisement

Valgeirsson's brewery has an annual capacity of just 50,000 litres (13,200 US gallons) -- a drop in the ocean compared to the output of international beer conglomerates. He whipped up 6,000 litres of his latest concoction, which were then sold online at Iceland's state-run alcohol monopoly Vinbudin.

Brewmaster Valgeir Valgeirsson (R) and an employee enjoy a drink of 'Ora jolabjor', or Ora Christmas Beer at the brewery of RVK Brewing Company in Reykjavik. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP)
Brewmaster Valgeir Valgeirsson (R) and an employee enjoy a drink of 'Ora jolabjor', or Ora Christmas Beer at the brewery of RVK Brewing Company in Reykjavik. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP)

The first batch of 6,000 cans sold out within hours, and have been replaced by another 18,000. Iceland is a country of 370,000 people.

Valgeirsson said the idea began fermenting in his mind six months ago after he got a call suggesting a tie-up with Ora, Iceland's biggest food manufacturer, for a Christmas beer.

advertisement

advertisement

"The challenge was something that I was seeking," he said. The beer can actually resembles Ora's packaging for its tins of peas and red cabbage.

While it may not sound appetizing as a beverage, the combination of peas and cabbage is highly symbolic for Icelanders. The tradition of eating the two side dishes at Christmas dates back to the days when fresh produce was hard to come by in winter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Valgeirsson's unusual combination of ingredients has spurred a wave of curiosity. "I was surprised by how good it tasted and how pleasant it was," said Hedinn Unnsteinsson, a 51-year-old government advisor, who admitted that the beer did have a pronounced smell.

advertisement

advertisement

Niels Bjarki Finsen compared it to an English bitter ale and said he had expected the veggie ingredients to have a more distinctive taste. Thorsteinn Tomas Broddason, who works in finance, joked that he expected more strange flavours in years to come. "Hoping for the cod liver oil beer next year!"

Also read | Hosting soirees at home? Here’s how to get your table right

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    01.12.2021 | 08:45 AM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new book paints a picture of ancient India's pluralities
  2. How to avoid common cycling injuries
  3. Can drinking higher amounts of coffee prevent Alzheimer's disease?
  4. Why we need different skincare routines for summer and winter
  5. How fashion discards are making their way into art

advertisement

Next Story