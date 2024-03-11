A recipe for flat white inspired by today’s Google Doodle Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the strong, espresso-based flat white, and here’s how you can brew it at home /food/drink/recipe-flat-white-google-doodle-111710154514158.html 111710154514158 story

As Monday rolled in, Google rolled out an apt doodle. Its logo pays tribute to the popular espresso-based flat white coffee. It is a milk-infused cup, like cappuccino and latte, but it is much stronger than them. Some baristas make flat white with a coffee to milk ratio of 1:1 or 2: 3.

Also read | Climate change is making your coffee bitter

Google notes that flat white is ‘speculated’ to have originated in Sydney or Auckland in the 1980s. These are coffee-crazy cities and their cafés like to experiment. They gained popularity for the art on the foam, shaped like a tree or heart. Compared to cappuccino and latte, a flat white is served in a smaller cup; about 160-160 ml. The idea is to enjoy the strong espresso combined with the creaminess of milk. The Doodle page on Google says, “Traditionally served in a ceramic cup, a flat white is made up of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Being “flatter” than a cappuccino or latte, flat whites are popular with coffee connoisseurs who are looking for less foam. Often, baristas will show off their skills and create beautiful artwork with the pour, something that’s a common sight in many cafes across Australia and New Zealand.”

It’s a drink that originated in cafés and requires equipment, like the espresso machine and milk steamer for a perfect cuppa. But, there are hacks to recreate this recipe at home. All you will need is espresso and foamed milk. The espresso can be made in a moka pot and milk can be foamed in a french press. Dairy can be substituted with plant-based options, like almond milk, oat milk and even coconit milk. Watch this video and start off your week with a good cup of coffee.

Also read | India's small towns brew better pourovers