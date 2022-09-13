Raise a toast to World Negroni Week with these recipes

In 2013, the James Beard award-winning magazine Imbibe introduced an annual Negroni Week to celebrate the iconic cocktail as well raise money for charitable causes. They partner with a charity organisation and collaborate with bars around the world. “To date, the initiative has raised more than US$3 million for charitable organisations,” notes a story on the website thespiritsbusiness.com.

If you don’t get a chance to visit a bar they’ve listed—there are no bars from India this year—make a Negroni at home. The classic Negroni recipe has equal parts of gin, vermouth and Campari, usually in measures of 30 ml or 25 ml, stirred with a large ice and topped with an orange wedge for a refreshing bittersweet drink. Here are three variations:

With Aperol

By William Grant & Sons

The sweeter Aperol balances the distinctly bitter flavours of Campari in this drink. While there are Negronis where Campari is swapped with Aperol, this drink includes both liqueurs and is a treat for the senses.

Ingredients

30 ml Hendrick's Gin

30 ml Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

15 ml Campari

15 ml Aperol

Orange wedge

Pour all ingredients into a rock glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge.

Curry Leaf Negroni

By RCB Bar and Café, Bengaluru

Curry leaf Negroni by RCB Bar and Café.

While the gin and Campari remain untouched, there’s vermouth with a twist. Fresh curry leaves are left to infuse in the sweet vermouth for 24 hours. Stir up a desi-style Negroni with this recipe.

Ingredients

25 ml gin

25 ml sweet vermouth infused with curry leaves

25 ml Campari

Ice

A tender twig of curry leaf to garnish

Method

Measure out the gin, vermouth and campari into a cocktail mixer with ice. Add in curry leaves and muddle. Stir well.

Strain into a glass and add some fresh ice. Garnish with a tender twig of curry leaf.

Negroni sour

By Bombay Sapphire and Martini

Negroni Sour.

The bitter flavours in this drink are toned down with a pronounced sour flavour derived from orange and lemon juice. The egg white is optional.

Ingredients

30 ml Bombay Sapphire

30 ml Martini Rosso

30 ml Martini Fiero

15 ml lemon juice

15 ml orange juice

1 egg white (optional)

Lemon twist to garnish

Method

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake hard, strain into a large coupe, garnish with the lemon twist and serve.

