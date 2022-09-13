Raise a toast to World Negroni Week with these recipes

In 2013, the James Beard award-winning magazine Imbibe introduced an annual Negroni Week to celebrate the iconic cocktail as well raise money for charitable causes. They partner with a charity organisation and collaborate with bars around the world. “To date, the initiative has raised more than US$3 million for charitable organisations,” notes a story on the website thespiritsbusiness.com.
If you don’t get a chance to visit a bar they’ve listed—there are no bars from India this year—make a Negroni at home. The classic Negroni recipe has equal parts of gin, vermouth and Campari, usually in measures of 30 ml or 25 ml, stirred with a large ice and topped with an orange wedge for a refreshing bittersweet drink. Here are three variations:
With Aperol
By William Grant & Sons
The sweeter Aperol balances the distinctly bitter flavours of Campari in this drink. While there are Negronis where Campari is swapped with Aperol, this drink includes both liqueurs and is a treat for the senses.
Ingredients
30 ml Hendrick's Gin
30 ml Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
15 ml Campari
15 ml Aperol
Orange wedge
Pour all ingredients into a rock glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge.
Curry Leaf Negroni
By RCB Bar and Café, Bengaluru
While the gin and Campari remain untouched, there’s vermouth with a twist. Fresh curry leaves are left to infuse in the sweet vermouth for 24 hours. Stir up a desi-style Negroni with this recipe.
Ingredients
25 ml gin
25 ml sweet vermouth infused with curry leaves
25 ml Campari
Ice
A tender twig of curry leaf to garnish
Method
Measure out the gin, vermouth and campari into a cocktail mixer with ice. Add in curry leaves and muddle. Stir well.
Strain into a glass and add some fresh ice. Garnish with a tender twig of curry leaf.
Negroni sour
By Bombay Sapphire and Martini
The bitter flavours in this drink are toned down with a pronounced sour flavour derived from orange and lemon juice. The egg white is optional.
Ingredients
30 ml Bombay Sapphire
30 ml Martini Rosso
30 ml Martini Fiero
15 ml lemon juice
15 ml orange juice
1 egg white (optional)
Lemon twist to garnish
Method
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake hard, strain into a large coupe, garnish with the lemon twist and serve.
