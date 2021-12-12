advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Food> Drink > Raise a toast to the festive season with sparkling wines

Raise a toast to the festive season with sparkling wines

Take your pick from red, white and rosé sparkling wines for the next house party

Image used for representative purpose. (Aleisha Kalina, Unsplash)
Image used for representative purpose. (Aleisha Kalina, Unsplash)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 12.12.2021  |  06:17 PM IST

A selection of celebratory wines—be it white, red or rosé—with recommendations on food pairings for a complete party experience.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read | The bar is now open for Malbec wines

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

1. Asolo Prosecco Superiore Brut Millesimato Villa Sandi
The Veneto region in North-eastern Italy is home to the Prosecco grape variety. Located in the foothills of the Alps, it produces marvellous wines. One such bottle is from a place called Asolo produced in the winery Villa Sandi, and is named Asolo Prosecco Superiore Brut Millesimato Villa Sandi. With notes of citrus and hints of minerality, this zesty bubbly pairs well with seafood, soft cheeses and crackers with hummus.

advertisement

advertisement

 

Asolo Prosecco Superiore Brut Millesimato Villa Sandi
Asolo Prosecco Superiore Brut Millesimato Villa Sandi

2. York Sparkling Cuvee 
This Nashik-origin bottle is made completely from Chenin Blanc which produces a mildly acidic refreshing wine. It works well as an aperitif and can pair with mildly spiced Indian appetisers like fried idlis, paneer pakoras and malai chicken kebabs.

York Sparkling Cuvee 
York Sparkling Cuvee 

3. Giacondi Emilia Lambrusco Rosso
Often, sparkling wine is perceived to be white, but this is a delightful red from Italy. Produced from the vibrant red grape variety Lambrusco from the Emilia region of Northern Italy in the winery Giacondi, this bottle is perfect for easy drinking. It will complement a wide variety of cheeses and lightly-spiced meats.

advertisement

advertisement

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Giacondi Emilia Lambrusco Rosso
Giacondi Emilia Lambrusco Rosso

4. Fratelli Gran Cuvee Brut Sparkling

This is the first sparkling wine from the Nashik-based winery. Gran Cuvee means ‘best white wine of the house’ and Brut indicates a style of wine-making which produces a dry wine with less sugar. Made with 100% Chenin Blanc with balanced acidity and citrus notes, it goes well with shellfish, creamy pastas and chips with dips.

 

Fratelli Gran Cuvee Brut Sparkling
Fratelli Gran Cuvee Brut Sparkling

5. Bisol, Jeio Prosecco Brut Rose 2020

Another gorgeous bottle from Italy is a sublime rosé that blends two grapes—Pinot Noir and Prosecco. This lively and fresh wine will be the star of the party and pairs perfectly with salads, light meats and mild cheeses.

advertisement

advertisement

Bisol, Jeio Prosecco Brut Rose 2020 
Bisol, Jeio Prosecco Brut Rose 2020 

Also read | In Photos: Mulled wine stalls that announce Christmas is comin

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    12.12.2021 | 06:00 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. The best exercises for improving your running technique
  2. Infant immune system stronger than adults', says study
  3. Curate your own movie night 
  4. How to liven up your living room 
  5. A restaurant reopens after a year of serving langars to farmers

advertisement

Next Story