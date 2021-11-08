Raise a cup to coffee roasted by solar energy

Antonio Durbe, left, and Daniele Tummei collect freshly toasted coffee grains from the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, in Rome. The electrical engineers invented a plant that just needs a piece of land about the size of half a tennis court and sunny weather to toast up to 50kg of coffee an hour. No gas, no electricity, just sun rays concentrated by a set of mirrors on a rotating steel basket filled of fresh coffee grains. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)