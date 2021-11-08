advertisement

Home > Food> Drink > Raise a cup to coffee roasted by solar energy

Raise a cup to coffee roasted by solar energy

Two engineers in Rome set up a plant to harness solar power and roast coffee in an environment-friendly manner    

By AP

LAST UPDATED 08.11.2021  |  09:50 AM IST
Antonio Durbe, left, and Daniele Tummei collect freshly toasted coffee grains from the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, in Rome. The electrical engineers invented a plant that just needs a piece of land about the size of half a tennis court and sunny weather to toast up to 50kg of coffee an hour. No gas, no electricity, just sun rays concentrated by a set of mirrors on a rotating steel basket filled of fresh coffee grains. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Antonio Durbe, left, and Daniele Tummei collect freshly toasted coffee grains from the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, in Rome. The electrical engineers invented a plant that just needs a piece of land about the size of half a tennis court and sunny weather to toast up to 50kg of coffee an hour. No gas, no electricity, just sun rays concentrated by a set of mirrors on a rotating steel basket filled of fresh coffee grains. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The engineers overlook the functioning of the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The engineers overlook the functioning of the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A steel basket containing fresh coffee grains rotates while toasting them in Purosole. Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A steel basket containing fresh coffee grains rotates while toasting them in Purosole. Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Daniele Tummei checks the functioning of the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Daniele Tummei checks the functioning of the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster, (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Sun is reflected in the mirrors of the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Sun is reflected in the mirrors of the Purosole, Pure Sun, solar light coffee roaster. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

  FIRST PUBLISHED
    08.11.2021 | 09:50 AM IST

