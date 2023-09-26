Want to celebrate Oktoberfest in India? Visit these places Enjoy large mugs of Helles beer and Weizenbock, and nosh on German sausages and schnitzels at restaurants and breweries celebrating Oktoberfest /food/drink/oktoberfest-beers-mumbai-delhi-bengaluru-111695716957209.html 111695716957209 story

Oktoberfest will run from September 16 to October 3 this year. In the spirit of this legendary food and drinks festival, restaurants and breweries across India have launched limited edition beers and dishes. Here’s a list of three places across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

Windmills, Bengaluru

One of the city’s oldest breweries celebrated its 11th anniversary this month and launched a menu that embodies the fun and fervour of Oktoberfest. There are German-style beers such as the Smoked Helles and Oktoberfest Lager, along with their Golden Ale, Spectrum IPA, and the crowd-favourite Hefeweizen. The food menu reflects their take on progressive Indian cuisine with dishes like Bukunu Chicken Wings infused with the special buknu chaat masala from Kanpur, Kadipatta Chicken enveloped in powdered curry leaves and served with curry leaf aioli, sweet and spicy Pork Belly Indad accompanied by sannas.

Flow Beer & Dine, Delhi

Their food menu has a delectable selection of pretzels, schnitzel, sausages and more. Wash them down with the special Oktoberfest fresh craft beer named Märzen from Bavaria, and German-style brews such as Weizenbock.

Gateway Taproom, Mumbai

They have launched two new limited edition beers in honour of Oktoberfest. The first is a Munich Festbier with ‘toasty, caramel-like flavours and a deep gold colour'; and the second is Bomberg. Their Instagram page, @gatewaytaproom, says, “Inspired by the smoked beers of Bamberg, Germany, this beer has a smoky note that lingers. Deep brown with a rich malty taste that reminds you of candied bacon! Vegetarians, fear not, there is no bacon in this!” These are served in huge one litre mugs if you want an extra large pour. The food menu with currywurst and Munich doners pairs well with fresh craft brews.

