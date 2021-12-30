advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Food> Drink > Love wine? Here is a fine selection for your New Year party

Love wine? Here is a fine selection for your New Year party

From a well-balanced burgundy, to a food-friendly Tuscan red and a robust malbec, here are five wines to keep the party going

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 30.12.2021  |  05:30 PM IST
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    30.12.2021 | 05:30 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. A perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found in China
  2. Why so many women are hooked to Asian skincare 
  3. Why my partner gets a say in how I run my condom brand
  4. Can you build muscle and strength with bodyweight exercises?
  5. The chef who wants people to know what Kashmiri Pandits eat

advertisement

Next Story