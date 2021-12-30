https://lifestyle.livemint.com/food/drink/love-wine-here-is-a-fine-selection-for-your-new-year-party-111640862699495.html
Love wine? Here is a fine selection for your New Year party
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/food/discover/taste-of-calcutta-in-a-plum-cake-111640101836977.html
A taste of Calcutta in a Christmas plum cake
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/relationships/it-s-complicated/why-longtime-fans-may-not-watch-the-harry-potter-reunion-111640835274515.html
Why longtime fans may not watch the Harry Potter reunion
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/fashion/trends/shopping-is-going-to-be-a-lot-more-painful-in-2022-111640256089243.html
Shopping is going to be a lot more painful in 2022
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/relationships/it-s-complicated/why-cognizant-india-s-nambiar-considers-steve-jobs-a-mentor-111640507089700.html
Why Cognizant India's Nambiar considers Steve Jobs a mentor
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/fashion/trends/now-you-can-dress-up-for-times-square-ball-drop-in-metaverse-111640797330063.html
Now you can dress up for Times Square ball drop in metaverse