Indian single malt Rampur Asava brings home a prestigious award

Homegrown whisky makers have been on a roll. On Monday, spirit producer Radico Khaitan announced, their single malt Rampur Asava was recognised as the Best World Whisky in the 2023 edition of John Barleycorn Awards. The prestigious international spirits competition is based in the US, and the spirits are tasted blind to select the absolute best.

Rampur Asava is a unique offering. As the name suggests, the distillery is located in the district of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The maturation process of the single malt gives it a distinct aroma, taste and look. It is matured in ex-American bourbon casks, and is finished in ex-Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks. The red wine casks imbue it with dryness that balances the sweet notes of apricot, manuka honey and hints of vanilla. The flavour experience is enhanced with the warming notes of oak. The finish has the crisp flavours of pepper and baking spices. It is a wholesome session-able serve.

Indian alcohol manufacturers have been producing whiskies and spirits for decades with an unwavering focus on exports. Recently, with the expanding domestic demand for spirits, they have turned their attention to India, and are launching exclusive bottles with a distinct Indian signature. The pandemic-induced lockdown closed exports for months, and Indian spirit producers turned to the domestic market to meet the growing market for premium liquor. Last year has been particular good for Indian single malts in terms of international recognition. The elegant peated single malt Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 by Piccadilly Distilleries earned the title of the ‘best whisky in the world’ at the worldwide competition, Whiskies of the World Awards based in the United States. This was followed by Rampur Asava’s success.

The others interesting whiskies from Rampur’s stable’s include Rampur Select, Rampur PX Sherry Cask and Rampur Double Cask.

