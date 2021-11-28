In Photos: Mulled wine stalls that announce Christmas is coming

A stall tenant serves mulled wine on the opening day of the traditional Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France on November 26. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
A dispenser of hand sanitizer is pictured at the entrance of a stand selling mulled wine (Gluehwein) on November 20, 2021, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP)
Vin chaud is French for mulled wine. A stall owner serves vin chaud on the opening day of the traditional Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France, on November 26, 2021. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP)
A closed mulled wine stall is pictured during the set-up at the Dresdner Striezelmarkt Christmas market in Dresden, eastern Germany on November 15, 2021. The Striezelmarkt in Dresden, the oldest Christmas market in Germany which draws around three million visitors annually, was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP)
The lettering on a board in the window of a bar reads 'Happiness and contemplativeness are out of stock, but we have mulled wine - red or white' in Salzburg, Austria on November 22, 2021, (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT)