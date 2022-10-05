Get to know Doha’s signature coffee, ahead of the World Cup

Visitors are served traditional 'gahwa' at Embrace Doha cultural house in souq al-Wakrah, south of the capital Doha. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Gahwa is prepared by roasting coffee beans then boiling them with cardamom and saffron. Served in small cups, it has a strong aroma of cardamom, is yellowish in colour and has a tea-like consistency. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Pictured here is the elegant, golden dallah used for serving ‘gahwa’, It is the traditional Arabic coffee pot. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Dates or sweets are served along with the coffee to offset its bitter flavour. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
If you are visiting Qatar for the World Cup, don't miss out on ‘gahwa’ or Arabic coffee served in street stalls in Doha's oldest market, Souq Waqif. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
The show began with models presenting sober monochrome outfits. A portrait of Miyake, who died last month at the age of 84, was projected on the walls. (REUTERS)
As the show went on, models started presenting lighter outfits that allowed freedom of movement, reflecting the label's trademark style. (AFP)
In the collection, the house has introduced ‘vegetable polyester’, which does not use petroleum products. (AFP)
The sculptural clothes had three-dimensional silhouettes. (AP)
Models presented a fashion dance show—a concept Issey Miyake pioneered— wearing creations by designer Satoshi Kondo as part of his Spring-Summer 2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for the house Issey Miyake on 30 September, in Paris. (REUTERS)
The 66th edition of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's annual dance drama, ‘Shri Ram’, is going to be presented in the open air lawns yet again this year. There is something enduring about the appeal of this musical showcase, which was first staged in 1957
The first ever presentation of ‘Shri Ram’ in Ferozshah Kotla was choreographed by Narendra Sharma, who went to establish Bhoomika Creative Dance Centre in the capital. He also essayed the role of Ravana, while his wife played Sita
The 1957 showcase was attended by many dignitaries including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Over the years, the dance drama has witnessed many changes, including the shift in the venue to the Kendra open-air lawns. Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, changed the narration from Awadhi to Hindi in the early 2000s to make it more accessible to public.
The choreography has also evolved to include performing and martial art forms such as the Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu. Staged over two hours and 40 minutes, the dance drama presents 28 key scenes from the Ramayana
Today the production is put together entirely in-house. According to Singh, for years, the Kendra students have been involved in the pre-production of the show, However, this time around they will actively participate in the show. ‘It is commendable that our costumes and jewellery are also taken care of internally by our costumes and ornaments Incharge Laxmi Kohli and Sohan Lal,’ she adds
Big hair and a lot of shine perfectly sums the Tom Ford show. Bella Hadid showcases one such look here from his showcase. (REUTERS)
To find inspiration for his collection, Prabal Gurung said, in his show notes, he ventured into New York City's outer boroughs, where ‘the style, the confidence, the nightlife and these younger generations evoked a familiar but new sense of unabashed authenticity that reignited the same fire my mother gave me as a boy.’ What emerged were stunning colourful garments that were all about celebrating life. (AP)
How to give workwear a resort-style twist? The Michael Kors collection at the fashion week has a good answer. (AP)
The Proenza Schouler showcase had several gorgeous ensembles with cascading ruffles, either spilling down the back of a dress or ‘dripping’ down a long sleeve. (AP)
After three years, Tommy Hilfiger returned to the runway with a new monogram and an edgier look. (AFP)
Carolina Herrera's collection of lush florals inspired by ‘The Secret Garden’ inside Manhattan's Plaza Hotel was about celebrating the simple joys of life, (REUTERS)
Christian Siriano brought the elegance of old Hollywood glamour to the runway. (AP)
Jean-Luc Godard, the French-Swiss director whose movies heralded the radical New Wave film movement of the 1960s, passed away earlier this week. Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann
Flowers at the home of the late filmmaker in Rolle, western Switzerland. Godard was hailed as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century. Photo: AFP/ Fabrice Coffrini
Godard at the press conference for his film, ‘Detective’ at the 38th International Film Festival in Cannes in 1985. A New York Times article by Vincent Canby, published on the film's release, stated: ‘Detective’ is pure Jean-Luc Godard, which means that it's a movie with its own distinctive look, and that it makes demands on its audience that will probably send a lot of people screaming into the night. Photo: AFP/ Ralph Gatti
‘Breathless’ was considered a pathbreaking film for the new techniques that it brought to fore and for its novel style of storytelling Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ www.affichescinema.com
Godard with French actress Nathalie Baye during the presentation of his film, ‘Sauve qui peut (la vie)’ at the 33rd Cannes International Film Festival. Photo: AFP/ Ralph Gatti