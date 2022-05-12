Five drinks recipes to celebrate World Cocktail Day

Every year, May 13 is bookmarked as World Cocktail Day. To trace its origins, let’s rewind to 1806. It's believed that was the year when the word cocktail first appeared in print as ‘cock-tail’, in a US-based newspaper named The Balance and Columbian Repository. The word was defined as ‘a stimulating liquor composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters.’ It went on to say that a cocktail ‘renders the heart flout and bold, at the same time that it fuddles the head.’

Here are recipes of five modern cocktails that—as the vintage newspaper said—emboldens the heart:

The Macallan Garden of Legacy

Ingredients

40ml The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

30ml pink grapefruit juice

10ml sugar syrup

Pinch of sea salt

1 bottle tonic water, chilled

A wedge of pink grapefruit

Ice cubes

Method

In a tall glass, stir in The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, pink grapefruit juice, sugar syrup and sea salt. Top up with tonic water and add three cubes of ice. Slide in the pink grapefruit wedge, and serve.

Tender Toddy

Ingredients

30 ml white rum

1 tbsp raw honey

Pulp of one tender coconut

A glass of tender coconut water

Ice cubes

Method

Take a shaker, or a glass jar with a lid. Add white rum, honey, tender coconut pulp, and give it a good shake. Pour it into a glass, top up with tender coconut water and add three cubes of ice. Serve.

Recipe by Conrad Bengaluru

Aperitivo Espresso

Ingredients

1 part or 30 ml Grey Goose

1 part or 30 ml unsweetened coffee

2 parts or 60 ml tonic water

Orange slice for garnish

Ice cubes

Method

In a glass, add three cubes of ice. Add vodka, coffee and tonic water, and give it a quick stir. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange slice.

A tropical highball

Tropical highball

Ingredients

50ml X by Glenmorangie

10ml fresh lime juice

10ml equal parts honey mixed with water

50ml tender coconut water

Sparkling water or club soda

Mint sprig to garnish

Ice cubes

Method

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add X by Glenmorangie, lime juice, honey water and tender coconut water. Stir and fill in more ice, if needed. Top up with club soda or sparkling water, stir and garnish with mint sprig.



Belvedere Air

Ingredients

45ml Belvedere Vodka

20 ml fresh lemon juice

15 ml honey water (2:1 Honey to Water)

60 ml almond milk

Mint sprig to garnish

Ice cubes

Method

Take a shaker or a glass jar with a lid. Add all the ingredients and four ice cubes. Give it a good shake. Take a tall or highball glass filled with ice cubes. Strain the drink into the glass and garnish with mint sprig.

