3 delish coffee recipes to welcome April Start the month with recipes for iced mocha, coffee smoothie and salted caramel cold brew /food/drink/easy-cold-iced-coffee-recipes-111711946669348.html 111711946669348 story

It’s the first day of the month, and that can mean only one thing—new recipes. Incidentally, April 1 coincides with Monday and there’s no better way to start the week than delicious coffee. To welcome a new month and prepare ahead for summer, here are three recipes to make your morning cuppa with ice as an integral ingredient.

Also read | 5 recipes for iced coffee to banish Monday blues

Iced mocha

Chocolate and coffee are a pair made in caffeine heaven. This recipe shows how to mix the two in perfect harmony for an iced mocha experience like no other. Carry it to work in a handy grab-and-go mug.

Coffee smoothie

This refreshing drink is sweetened with soft mejdool dates and is the perfect pick-me-up on a Monday morning. The dates can be substituted with banana. You could experiment with avocado too, and if you are feeling a bit adventurous add mangoes. The video shares an ingenious trick to make it stronger by adding coffee ice cubes. Since summer is around the corner, it’s not a bad idea to have an ice tray with frozen coffee cubes. These will elevate a simple iced coffee or cold coffee too.

Salted caramel cream cold brew

It’s best to save the most elaborate and indulgent for the last. It has three components, all made separately—the black coffee, the salted caramel and the whipped cream. Make it ahead for a relaxed day of the week, like a Friday. It could be a midweek treat too for tough days that require you to put in longer hours.

Also read | When coffee needs buttering up