Raise a toast to the monsoons with these cocktail recipes

It’s always hard to come up with drinks that will please everyone’s tastes when hosting a party. Thankfully, beverage manager Ranjeet Singh from Hotel Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru shares recipes of cocktails that will be loved by all. With three cocktails that contain wine, rum, and vodka respectively, there’s something for everyone.

You could enjoy each of these drinks by yourself too. Imagine this scenario: You want to go to your favourite bar, but you are rained in. Turn to this recipe list for a delicious and boozy drink for one. Cheers!

Thai basil sangria

Ingredients

150 ml white wine

30 ml brandy

15 ml fresh orange juice

1 small lemon, zested

Half an orange, zested

8 Thai basil leaves

2 ice cubes

Method

Add the brandy, orange juice, and orange and lemon zest to a wine glass. Add ice cubes. Top up with white wine. Stir the cocktail. Garnish with Thai basil leaves and serve.

Frozen mango daiquiri

Ingredients

60 ml white rum

15 ml Cointreau

30 ml mango juice

10 ml lemon juice

30 ml mango purée

3-4 ice cubes

Mango chunks for garnish

Method

Add all the ingredients to a blender along with some ice and blend until it reaches a frozen consistency. Garnish with mango chunks. Serve in a margarita glass.

Sun deck

Ingredients

60 ml Absolut vodka

80 ml chamomile tea brew

30 ml litchi juice

30 ml pineapple juice

10 ml fresh lemon juice

5 basil leaves

1 chamomile tea bag

Half a cucumber, chopped

2-4 ice cubes

Method

In a cocktail shaker, add fresh cucumber pieces and basil leaves. Muddle gently. Add the rest of the ingredients with some ice and shake well. Run the cocktail through a fine mesh strainer into a coupe glass. Dip a chamomile tea bag for 5 to 7 minutes or until the aroma and flavours of the tea are infused in the drink, and serve.