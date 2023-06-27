advertisement

Home > Food> Drink > Raise a toast to the monsoons with these cocktail recipes

Raise a toast to the monsoons with these cocktail recipes

From sangrias to a chamomile-infused drink, these cocktails will be a hit at any monsoon party

Left to Right: Thai basil sangria, Frozen mango daiquiri, Sun deck (Photo courtesy: Hotel Sheraton Grand, Whitefield).
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 27.06.2023  |  03:00 PM IST

It’s always hard to come up with drinks that will please everyone’s tastes when hosting a party. Thankfully, beverage manager Ranjeet Singh from Hotel Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru shares recipes of cocktails that will be loved by all. With three cocktails that contain wine, rum, and vodka respectively, there’s something for everyone. 

You could enjoy each of these drinks by yourself too. Imagine this scenario: You want to go to your favourite bar, but you are rained in. Turn to this recipe list for a delicious and boozy drink for one. Cheers!   

Thai basil sangria  

Ingredients 

150 ml white wine 

30 ml brandy 

15 ml fresh orange juice 

1 small lemon, zested 

Half an orange, zested 

8 Thai basil leaves 

2 ice cubes  

Method 

  1. Add the brandy, orange juice, and orange and lemon zest to a wine glass.  
  2. Add ice cubes.  
  3. Top up with white wine.  
  4. Stir the cocktail.  
  5. Garnish with Thai basil leaves and serve.  

Frozen mango daiquiri 

Ingredients 

60 ml white rum 

15 ml Cointreau 

30 ml mango juice 

10 ml lemon juice 

30 ml mango purée 

3-4 ice cubes  

Mango chunks for garnish 

Method 

  1. Add all the ingredients to a blender along with some ice and blend until it reaches a frozen consistency.  
  2. Garnish with mango chunks. 
  3. Serve in a margarita glass. 

Sun deck 

Ingredients 

60 ml Absolut vodka 

80 ml chamomile tea brew 

30 ml litchi juice 

30 ml pineapple juice 

10 ml fresh lemon juice 

5 basil leaves 

1 chamomile tea bag 

Half a cucumber, chopped

2-4 ice cubes  

Method 

  1. In a cocktail shaker, add fresh cucumber pieces and basil leaves. 
  2. Muddle gently. 
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients with some ice and shake well. 
  4. Run the cocktail through a fine mesh strainer into a coupe glass. 
  5. Dip a chamomile tea bag for 5 to 7 minutes or until the aroma and flavours of the tea are infused in the drink, and serve.

