5 cocktails to celebrate World Gin Day

Today is World Gin Day, giving you yet another excuse—scratch that, and insert reason—to shake up a gin cocktail at home. Stock up on ice, skip the usual gin and tonic and try these recipes:
1. Burnett's mint cooler
Ingredients
60 ml Burnett London Dry Gin
10 ml lime juice
10 ml simple syrup
2-3 bar spoons of fresh mint leaves
Method
Muddle the mint leaves in the shaker.
Add all the other ingredients in the shaker.
Add ice to the shaker.
Shake well.
Take a tall glass and fill it with ice.
Strain the cocktail into the tall glass.
Top it up with tonic water as needed.
Garnish with mint sprigs.
2. Peppermint G & T
Ingredients
50 ml Bombay Sapphire
40 ml peppermint tea
60 ml premium tonic water
Mint sprig
Star anise
Method
Fill a balloon glass with ice.
Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea.
Top up with 60ml premium tonic water.
Garnish with a mint sprig and star anise.
3. Watermelon Basil Smash
Ingredients
60 ml gin
60 gms fresh watermelon, cubed
6-8 fresh basil leaves
15 ml simple syrup
15 ml freshly squeezed lime juice
Jade Forest Cucumber & Mint Tonic Water
Watermelon slice and basil sprig for garnish
Ice cubes
Method
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the watermelon cubes and basil leaves.
Add gin, simple syrup, and lime juice to the shaker.
Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously.
Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice cubes.
Top off with cucumber and mint tonic water.
Stir gently to combine the flavors.
Garnish with a watermelon slice and a sprig of fresh basil.
Sip and enjoy the refreshing blend of summer’s favourite flavour.
4. Tanqueray Gin & Juice
Ingredients
60 ml Tanqueray Gin
30 ml orange juice
30 ml pineapple juice
3-4 cubes ice
1 lime wedge
1 wedge of orange
Method
Fill your cocktail glass with some ice and add gin. Add orange juice, pineapple juice and lime wedge. Garnish with orange wedge.
5. Spring Bramble
Ingredients
25 ml ROKU
25 ml jasmine tea
6 cherries
1 lemon wheel
2 tsp caster sugar
Method
Halve cherries, remove the stones, then muddle in a rocks glass with the lemon wheel, sugar and tea until sugar dissolves and flavours are infused. Fill the glass with ice, add gin and stir until the drink is ice cold. Top up with more ice and garnish with a cherry.
Also read | Go crazy with these unusual food pairings to accompany your gin & tonic