5 cocktails to celebrate World Gin Day The weekend coincides with World Gin Day, and there couldn’t have been a better time to make yet another cocktail /food/drink/cocktail-recipes-world-gin-day-2023-111686378381391.html 111686378381391 story

(From left) Gin and fresh juice from Tanqueray; Spring Bramble from Roku; and Burnett's mint cooler.

Today is World Gin Day, giving you yet another excuse—scratch that, and insert reason—to shake up a gin cocktail at home. Stock up on ice, skip the usual gin and tonic and try these recipes:

1. Burnett's mint cooler

Ingredients

60 ml Burnett London Dry Gin

10 ml lime juice

10 ml simple syrup

2-3 bar spoons of fresh mint leaves

Method

Muddle the mint leaves in the shaker.

Add all the other ingredients in the shaker.

Add ice to the shaker.

Shake well.

Take a tall glass and fill it with ice.

Strain the cocktail into the tall glass.

Top it up with tonic water as needed.

Garnish with mint sprigs.

2. Peppermint G & T

Ingredients

50 ml Bombay Sapphire

40 ml peppermint tea

60 ml premium tonic water

Mint sprig

Star anise

Method

Fill a balloon glass with ice.

Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea.

Top up with 60ml premium tonic water.

Garnish with a mint sprig and star anise.

3. Watermelon Basil Smash

Ingredients

60 ml gin

60 gms fresh watermelon, cubed

6-8 fresh basil leaves

15 ml simple syrup

15 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

Jade Forest Cucumber & Mint Tonic Water

Watermelon slice and basil sprig for garnish

Ice cubes

Method

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the watermelon cubes and basil leaves.

Add gin, simple syrup, and lime juice to the shaker.

Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice cubes.

Top off with cucumber and mint tonic water.

Stir gently to combine the flavors.

Garnish with a watermelon slice and a sprig of fresh basil.

Sip and enjoy the refreshing blend of summer’s favourite flavour.

4. Tanqueray Gin & Juice

Ingredients

60 ml Tanqueray Gin

30 ml orange juice

30 ml pineapple juice

3-4 cubes ice

1 lime wedge

1 wedge of orange

Method

Fill your cocktail glass with some ice and add gin. Add orange juice, pineapple juice and lime wedge. Garnish with orange wedge.



5. Spring Bramble

Ingredients

25 ml ROKU

25 ml jasmine tea

6 cherries

1 lemon wheel

2 tsp caster sugar

Method

Halve cherries, remove the stones, then muddle in a rocks glass with the lemon wheel, sugar and tea until sugar dissolves and flavours are infused. Fill the glass with ice, add gin and stir until the drink is ice cold. Top up with more ice and garnish with a cherry.

Also read | Go crazy with these unusual food pairings to accompany your gin & tonic