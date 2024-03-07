Rums from India win big at an international spirits competition Three aged expressions of Camikara rum bag gold and silver medals at the Rum & Cachaça Masters 2024 competition /food/drink/camikara-aged-rums-win-medals-rum-cachaca-masters-2024-111709805057953.html 111709805057953 story

Makers of homegrown liquors are winning big in international competitions, bringing more attention to what India's premium category. Last month, three aged expressions by the rum brand Camikara secured three medals at the prestigious spirits competition, Rum & Cachaça Masters 2024, in London.

The 12-year-old and 8-year-old bagged gold medals and the 3-year-old brought home a silver. Rum & Cachaça Masters 2024 is organised by the UK-based alcohol trade magazine, The Spirits Business. Aged rum is emerging as a notable category in the premium spirits category. It’s aimed for those who prefer sipping a spirit to enjoy its full expression.

Camikara is produced by Piccadilly Distilleries. They are headquartered in Delhi, and have manufacturing units in Punjab and Haryana. Spirit enthusiasts would know their premium whisky label, Indri Trini, has been in the news for winning several prestigious awards recently. The company is in the business of sugar manufacturing, and producing high quality rums seems like a natural progression as they aim to leave a larger imprint in the alcohol market. Camikara is made in the agricole style, which means the rum is derived from sugarcane juice, instead of molasses. It is aged in American oak barrels for a smooth refined finish. The 12-year-old is a limited edition batch, whereas the other two expressions are available in liquor stores across different cities.

On the shopping website, winesearcher.com, the 12-year-old is priced at ₹7472. In Mumbai, the 3-year-old sells for about ₹3500. The founder of Piccadilly Distillileries, Siddhartha Sharma, aims to change the perception that rum is a cheap drink. It can be reimagined and released as a premium spirit by paying attention to craftmanship for a superior drinking experience. So, instead of mixing rum and cock, do try get a well produced bottle and enjoy it on the rocks.

