9 coffee essentials for the perfect brew

In the pandemic, coffee making at home evolved beyond the French Press. For a brief period, Dalgona was all the rage but it faded to make way for the meditative process of pour overs. If you wish to slow down, and expand your coffee experience at home, look no further. Here’s a list of essentials to elevate your morning cuppa:
Pour over coffee kit
A Lounge story about pour over outlined it’s a process that’s ‘considered better than other brewing methods at extracting flavour notes from coffee beans, making it a favourite of home brewers as well as roasters.’ In cafes, a cup of pour over is expensive with a price tag as high as a plate of pasta from a hipster restaurant. Inevitably, coffee fans started to brew pour overs at home. One of the most popular pour over kits is the V60-01 by the Japanese company Hario.
Buy at: modernquests.com
Price: ₹4,295
Grinder
Every coffee fan knows that the star ingredient is the bean, or—more accurately—the grind. It refers to how fine the beans can be ground. For beginners, a simple manual coffee grinder, such as this one from Hario which is available at Blue Tokai, will do the job.
Buy at: Bluetokaicoffee.com
Price: ₹ 1026.68
Kettle
A slim neck, or goose-neck kettle, gives the coffee maker more control while pouring water into the filter. This comes in handy for those who want to be precise about brewing pour overs at home.
Buy at: instacuppastore.com
Price: ₹ 4,199
Coffee weighing scale
An equipment that takes the entire experience up a few notches. Any brewing requires precise measurements of expensive beans sourced from homegrown roasters. To get a flavourful cup and reduce wastage, get this essential.
Buy at: www.kaapisolutions.com
Price: ₹3,699
Espresso machine
With this, you will bring the barista home. The Italian kitchen accessories brand SMEG offers some of the best coffee machines to make espresso, cappuccino and macchiato at home. This 50s-style equipment is all about aesthetics and functionality in equal parts.
Buy at: www.energia.ind.in/smeg/
Price: On request
Milk frother
Ditch the elbow grease and opt for this magical apparatus that turns milk into thick and creamy froth for cappuccinos and lattes in minutes.
Buy at: countrybean.in
Price: ₹ 1,099
AeroPressC
Coffee roaster Mithilesh Vazalwar of Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters is believed to be the first Indian AeroPress champion. He designed this AeroPress for home brewing that warrants a winning cuppa.
Buy at: corridorseven.coffee
Price: ₹ 3,850
Moka pot
Kitchen essentials that combine utility and design elevate your everyday food and drinks experience. Araku’s moka pot created in collaboration with the Norway-based design firm Anderssen & Voll is one such equipment. Your cup of coffee will be ready in 10 minutes in this cheery pot.
Buy at: arakucoffee.in
Price: ₹3,750
Handmade mugs
All the effort that you put into brewing will be futile without the final touch which is a good coffee mug. This set of two handmade ceramic mugs comes with lids that double up as coasters.
Buy at: ellementry.com
Price: ₹ 890
