9 coffee essentials for the perfect brew

In the pandemic, coffee making at home evolved beyond the French Press. For a brief period, Dalgona was all the rage but it faded to make way for the meditative process of pour overs. If you wish to slow down, and expand your coffee experience at home, look no further. Here’s a list of essentials to elevate your morning cuppa:

Pour over coffee kit

Pour over coffee kit available on Modern Quests.

A Lounge story about pour over outlined it’s a process that’s ‘considered better than other brewing methods at extracting flavour notes from coffee beans, making it a favourite of home brewers as well as roasters.’ In cafes, a cup of pour over is expensive with a price tag as high as a plate of pasta from a hipster restaurant. Inevitably, coffee fans started to brew pour overs at home. One of the most popular pour over kits is the V60-01 by the Japanese company Hario.

Buy at: modernquests.com

Price: ₹4,295

Grinder

Coffee bean grinder available on Blue Tokai.

Every coffee fan knows that the star ingredient is the bean, or—more accurately—the grind. It refers to how fine the beans can be ground. For beginners, a simple manual coffee grinder, such as this one from Hario which is available at Blue Tokai, will do the job.

Buy at: Bluetokaicoffee.com

Price: ₹ 1026.68

Kettle

Goose-neck kettle available on InstaCuppa.

A slim neck, or goose-neck kettle, gives the coffee maker more control while pouring water into the filter. This comes in handy for those who want to be precise about brewing pour overs at home.

Buy at: instacuppastore.com

Price: ₹ 4,199

Coffee weighing scale



Coffee powder weighing scale available on Kaapi Solutions.

An equipment that takes the entire experience up a few notches. Any brewing requires precise measurements of expensive beans sourced from homegrown roasters. To get a flavourful cup and reduce wastage, get this essential.

Buy at: www.kaapisolutions.com

Price: ₹3,699

Espresso machine



SMEG's espresso machines.

With this, you will bring the barista home. The Italian kitchen accessories brand SMEG offers some of the best coffee machines to make espresso, cappuccino and macchiato at home. This 50s-style equipment is all about aesthetics and functionality in equal parts.

Buy at: www.energia.ind.in/smeg/

Price: On request

Milk frother

Country Bean's milk frother.

Ditch the elbow grease and opt for this magical apparatus that turns milk into thick and creamy froth for cappuccinos and lattes in minutes.

Buy at: countrybean.in

Price: ₹ 1,099

AeroPressC

Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters' AeroPress

Coffee roaster Mithilesh Vazalwar of Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters is believed to be the first Indian AeroPress champion. He designed this AeroPress for home brewing that warrants a winning cuppa.

Buy at: corridorseven.coffee

Price: ₹ 3,850

Moka pot

Araku's Moka Pot

Kitchen essentials that combine utility and design elevate your everyday food and drinks experience. Araku’s moka pot created in collaboration with the Norway-based design firm Anderssen & Voll is one such equipment. Your cup of coffee will be ready in 10 minutes in this cheery pot.

Buy at: arakucoffee.in

Price: ₹3,750

Handmade mugs



Ceramic mugs with coasters from Ellementry.

All the effort that you put into brewing will be futile without the final touch which is a good coffee mug. This set of two handmade ceramic mugs comes with lids that double up as coasters.

Buy at: ellementry.com

Price: ₹ 890

