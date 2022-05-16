5 recipes of iced coffee to perk up on a Monday morning

To beat Monday blues and an unforgiving summer, there’s nothing better than a refreshing glass of iced coffee. It’s one way to hit pause and regain some vigour to power through deadlines. Here’s a list of recipes that begins with a straightforward iced coffee, and moves on to various styles, including the popular Vietnamese version, a fun Korean drink and the meditative Japanese style.

A straightforward iced coffee

With just three ingredients and under five minutes, what you get is a drink filled with vim and vigour. Try this recipe when you are hard-pressed for time, and need a shot of energy to plough through the day.

Vietnamese iced coffee

Milkmaid is a glorious ingredient. If you are not on a low-sugar diet, this is the drink for you. It tastes of travel, childhood and provides the much needed respite on a hot summer day. When you are not working out of a cafe, this is the drink for you.

Korean iced coffee

Maangchi is one of the most well known channels on YouTube for Korean dishes. It’s run by Emily Kim, popular as Maangchi, who engages the audience with her joie de vivre. She shares the recipe of Korean iced coffee with exuberance and a side of delightful storytelling. In this recipe, she uses a mixer typical to Korean kitchen. You can substitute it with a jam jar, covered with a lid, and enjoy a delicious drink.

Lemonade iced coffee

This is a recipe that brings together two of the most popular ingredients—lemon juice and coffee. It’s sweetened with honey, and is perfect for those on a sugar-free diet. Make sure to serve it in a tall glass to maximise its aesthetic appeal.

Japanese style iced coffee

The most technique-forward recipe is reserved for the last. It adopts the pourover brewing method and details the measures for the coffee grind, water and ice to yield a perfect cuppa. The recipe is by James Hoffman who is a barista, and an authority on all things coffee on YouTube. To serve the coffee, you will need large cubes of ice which controls dilution and lets you enjoy its complex flavours for longer.

