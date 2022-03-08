Where to grab a drink or dine for a cause on Women’s Day

It is welcome relief to know that Women’s Day menus have gone beyond discounts and unlimited sangrias. A few women restaurateurs in Mumbai have joined hands for a cause, Geist in Bengaluru has a beer brewed by women for everyone, and a woman-run restaurant in Delhi has partnered with a female food expert for a pop-up. Here’s more:

1Bandra’s Boss Ladies

This two-day event on March 8 and 9, features three female chefs and food business owners—Dr. Arshia Siddique of Kunafa World, Urvika Kanoi of Duco, and Karishma Dalal of Bombay Salad Co—in Bandra, Mumbai, who have joined hands to offer a food ticket worth ₹ 890. It can be purchased at any of their cafes to buy menu items marked for Women’s Day. All proceeds from the sale of these tickets will be donated to Vipla Foundation, formerly known as Save The Children India.

2. Educating the girl child

The cookies and candle box

Delhi’s Artisan Lab in Greater Kailash has a special gift box with indulgent chocolate cookies and bergamot-peach candle for Women’s Day. The funds raised from the sale of this box, available till March 21, have been pledged to the Nanhi Kali foundation for the education of underprivileged young girls.

3. A beer by women

Stratosphere by Geist

Geist in Bengaluru introduced the initiative Ladies Who Lager to bring together six women brewers to create a lager that everyone can enjoy. It is a lager-style beer, named Stratosphere, made with Strata hops, with tasting notes that include tropical fruit and stone fruit. The beer is available at retail stores in the city in crowlers.

4. Passage to South

Ekta Marwaha

Delhi’s Kakapo cafe has a dinner and drinks pop-up, Savour the South, with food curated by writer and consultant Ruchira Hoon and drinks by mixologist Ekta Marwaha. Chettinad chicken, spicy baby potatoes with curry leaf aioli and filter coffee tres leches will be paired with cocktails like Southern Fashioned, Tamarind Mojito and Curry Tonic. Here's raising a toast to equality for all.

