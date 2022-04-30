Where to find the best iftar offerings in your city

The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru

Celebrate this month of joy with a specially curated buffet menu that showcases an Arabic mezze, gourmet dates and sujuk kebabs, traditional haleem and pistachio baklavas, among other things.

Up to May 1, between 6 pm to 11 pm. For reservations, call 7411782456

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru - Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru has curated a special set menu for iftaar, which includes sharbat-e-khaas, falafel, grills, kabab-e-ajmer, dajaj baghdadi kofta kebab, mushroom sabzi kabab and [haldari kabab.

Up to May 2nd, 6 pm onwards. For reservations, call 9591996959

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai

Enjoy a traditional Ramadan thal, filled with traditional delicacies like paneer kaliya, murgh musallam, gogji rajma, girda and biryani kaibari, at the Taftoon Bar & Kitchen.

Up to the last day of Ramadan. For delivery, place orders one day in advance. Call 777 7076563.

Kunafa World and Peko Peko Ramzan Collaboration, Mumbai

This holy month, Kunafa world and Peko Peko ice creams have collaborated to create a special dessert, a date and rose ice cream.

At Kunafa World outlet, Bandra, Mumbai. Call 7304605186

ITC Maurya, Delhi

ITC Maurya will be offering a Ruhaniyat Hamper collection, offering a handcrafted selection of traditional mithais this festive season.

Call 76699 90790

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has curated a special Eid brunch menu at its all-day dining restaurant, Seasonal Tastes, which will offer a number of delicacies, including chicken dum biryani, sufiyani paneer tikka and shahi tukda.

Available on May 3 between 12.30 and 3.30 pm. Call 9073323290