Where to find the best Easter menus in your city

Explore regional flavours, satiate your sweet tooth with Easter eggs and make the most of the weekend while discovering limited edition menus with this list.



Mahabelly, Delhi

The restaurant that specialises in dishes from the backwaters of Kerala launched a special Easter menu with regional delicacies like Naadan duck roast, angamali pork, Trivandrum chicken fry, pineapple pachadi and the ever popular payasam. The limited edition menu is available for lunch on April 17.

For reservations and home orders, check out @mahabelly on Instagram

The Lodhi, Delhi

Desserts galore at the Lodhi Bakery inspired by Easter themes, like eggs and bunny. Carrot flavours in cakes and pastries with seasonal ingredients like mango guarantee a delicious affair. On April 17, make a reservation at Élan, The Lodhi, for an extravagant brunch including an exciting egg hunt for children.

For reservations, contact 91-11-43633458/ +91 7290095027

Olive, Mumbai

A grazing board, cheese board and a wide array of appetisers and pizzas await at the Easter lunch in Olive Mumbai on April 17. End on a sweet note with spiced carrot cake with cream cheese or a creamy slice of mango cheesecake .

For reservations, contact 91 72084 78228

Hakkasan, Mumbai

On April 17, Hakkasan will offer a six-course limited edition Cantonese brunch menu for Easter. There’s a delectable spread with vegetarian duck and cress salad, truffle and carrot dumpling, Hakka hand-pulled noodles and more. The pièce de résistance is a dessert named The Golden Feather. It’s a caramelized white chocolate egg that can be cracked open to reveal an indulgent creamy ginger panna cotta and Mandarin orange filling which resembles an egg yolk.

For reservations, contact +918355877777

Perch, Mumbai

Pineapple-glazed ham pottliker gravy and young carrots with sumac, feta and anchovies, half a roast chicken with ricotta dumplings, and a warm hot cross bread and butter pudding with vanilla crème and marzipan: These are just a few of the wonderful dishes at the wine and coffee bar in Mumbai. Their Easter lunch that seems straight out of an Enid Blyton book is available on April 17.

For reservations, contact +919321375915

Moner, Mumbai

The East Indian community of Mumbai is famous for large festive spreads during Easter and Christmas. This weekend, bistro and dessert bar Moner introduces East Indian specialties, like a stuffed roast chicken, vindaloo and an easter egg with a modern twist filled with Ferraro Rocher.

For reservations, contact 7770014123

The Oberoi, Bengaluru

Traditional festive special like a succulent leg of lamb and delish honey butter ham will offer a memorable gastronomic fare. There’s also an egg hunt for children to add to the fun.

For reservations, contact 8025585858

Lavonne cafe, Bengaluru

Mildly spiced hot cross buns with candied oranges and raisins are available all through the Easter week. Those who wish to indulge can opt for Easter eggs made with premium couverture chocolate and filled with confections.

To order, visit @lavonnecafe, Instagram

