What's on the menu for summer Olympics 2024

Paris is all set to welcome athletes for summer Olympics 2024, and food is a major focus. French food services and facilities management company Sodexo has been roped in for catering at the athletes’ village and other areas at one of the world’s biggest sporting events. An Associated Press story, titled Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris, reported today that more than 3500 people are expected to be seated, and an ‘elaborate menu’ has been planned by some of France’s best chefs, such as Alexandre Mazzia. For the Olympics menu, Mazzia created a dish of chickpeas flavoured with herbs and smoked fish sauce.

The story quoted Philipp Würz, catering manager for the Olympics organizing committee, as saying, “France will invite the world to its table.” The event will be a stage to showcase French gastronomy at its finest.

The organisers have said a firm no to serving wine and alcohol to the athletes, although ‘champagne and liquors will be reserved for reception.’

Inclusivity is key while planning the food menu of a landmark event. Stéphane Chicheri, the chef for Sodexo's venues and sporting events branch, told AP that ‘more than 500 menu items will be available to meet the needs of all sports, special diets, eating habits, and religious beliefs.’ She added that ‘to cater to sustainability and environmental concerns, the main restaurant at the village will use only reusable serving dishes, and all meals will be based on seasonal products. One-third of the offerings at the Olympic Village will be plant-based, and all meat, milk products, and eggs will be French-produced. Imported items, like bananas and rice, will be organic or have fair trade certification. Goods not consumed will be given to food banks and associations, and food scraps will be turned into compost or used for biogas production to avoid waste.’