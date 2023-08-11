Three new menus to explore this weekend A new pizza place in Delhi, flavour of North India in Bengaluru and more /food/discover/weekend-food-recommendation-mumbai-delhi-bengaluru-111691741912267.html 111691741912267 story

A taste of Gujarat

The new restaurant Prasang, located in Fortune Inn Haveli in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, offers a diverse array of the state's regional dishes, highlighting traditional Thalis with local curries, breads, snacks, salads, drinks, and sweets. The menu prioritizes vegetarian choices, sourcing seasonal and local ingredients. The restaurant plans to host live cooking demonstrations and cultural events, celebrating Gujarat's heritage with music, dance, and festivals. The establishment is trying to promote local flavours by supporting communities, farmers and artisans.

Contact:+91 96625 41962

Cost for two: ₹1678 (includes taxes)

Flavours of the past

A dish from the new menu at Indian Durbar.

Embark on a culinary voyage through the new menu at the restaurant Indian Durbar in Conrad, Bengaluru. The menu, showcases dishes from 9 ancient community and regional cuisine—Rajputana, Bengali, Peshawari, Kashmiri, Patiala, Hyderabadi, Gupta, Awadhi, and Delhi. Master Chef Gulam Nabi Qureshi and son Chef Husban Nabi Qureshi, part of the renowned Qureshi family, lead this royal gastronomic journey. Rooted in tradition since 1870, their expertise spans generations. The must-tries include Galouti Kabab, the succulent bone-in mutton stew Nalli Nihari, delicate Purane Chowk ka Ghutwa Khumb, Lagan ka Murgh's slow-cooked cashew-poppy gravy, and the richly flavored Awadhi Gosht Biryani—each a palatable tribute to India's cultural heritage.

Contact: 96115 28693 and 88844 28234

Cost for two: ₹3000 plus taxes

Special Qureshi menu available both in Thali & Ala Carte from 18 to 27 August 2023.

More pizza, please

A pizza from Nomad.

In 2019, NOMAD started a cloud kitchen in Delhi with the aim to offer a wide variety of pizzas; from thin crust to deep dish. Their menu spanned New York, Naples and Georgia. This year, they opened dine-in spots—Indiranagar and Sarjapur in Bengaluru, Bandra in Mumbai and Greater Kailash in New Delhi. At their restaurants, they go beyond the pizzas to offer coffee, cocktails and desserts, along with options for mains and small bites.

For reservations: @nomadindia_

Cost for two: ₹1500-2000 (at the Delhi outlet)