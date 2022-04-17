Want to eat better? Try these cloud kitchens in Mumbai

With the Easter weekend coming to a close and feasts of regional new year celebrations ending last week, the time is ripe to turn towards delicious—and healthy—food. These cloud kitchens from the maximum city offer wellness meal plans with a generous serving of salads, Buddha bowls and more.

Harvest Salad Co

Poke bowls, fresh salads and paninis are the mainstays of this brand that started last month. The menu features crowd favourite flavours from around the world, with options like Korean tofu bowl, a salad named Spanish Temple, chips with guacamole and more.

To order: harvestsaladco, Instagram

ACTIVeat

Two brothers, chef Amit Jham and nutritionist Pranay Jham, joined hands to launch a subscription-based cloud kitchen offering healthy meals. Depending on whether you are vegan, looking for options for a low carb diet or want to maintain a balanced diet, there are multiple plans available. For guidance, one can choose to book a consultation with their in-house nutritionist.

To order: activeat.in

Veganerie

The name is self-explanatory and this cloud kitchen venture offers heartwarming stews, a variety of bowls, and even cutlets and cake. Founder Kalpana Khira specialises in all-day vegan meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. She drops new menu items on a regular basis to keep her customers coming back for more.

To order: veganerie_KK, Instagram

Food Darzee

The name of the brand translates to food tailor or a menu that is customised for you. The co-founders Anik Bhandhari, Devaj Jhunjhunwalla, Anirudh Ganeriwal and Dr. Siddhant Bhargava are health enthusiasts. Needless to say, they created a cloud kitchen platform with detailed meal plans ‘tailor-made’ by more than 40 nutritionists to suit the need of each customer. The cloud kitchen venture started in 2018 in Mumbai and now they are operating across several cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

To order: fooddarzee.com

