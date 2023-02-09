Valentine’s Day 2023: Special menus to celebrate the day of love Celebrate this Valentine's Day with intimate five-course meals, chocolate workshops and dining under the stars /food/discover/valentines-day-2023-special-menus-to-celebrate-the-day-of-love-111675925288213.html 111675925288213 story

From chocolate workshops to dining under the stars, this Valentine’s Day restaurants are going over and beyond to make the celebrations special. If you are thinking of taking your partner, a loved one, or yourself out on this day, here is a list of specially curated menus to relish.

Chocolatey treats with an Indian twist

Chocolate is often synonymous with love, be it for someone else or yourself. It brings the comfort of warmest hugs and leaves one feeling pampered. This Valentine’s Day, order an indulgent box of treats from Bombay Sweet Shop. You can try the decadent Make Me Blush, made of white chocolate and strawberry jam ganache sandwiched between indulgent layers of strawberry peda and malai peda, or dig into the sinful layers of the newest indie bar, Peanut Patissa.

There are also limited-edition, 100% vegetarian choices including the Roses are Red Strawberry Barks and Cupid’s version of their classic Choco Butterscotch Barks with freeze-dried strawberries and rose petals.

The collection is available until 16 February.

Where: Bombay Sweet Shop, Byculla East, Mumbai

Price per person: ₹150 to ₹11990

Burger and beer festival

Those looking to have a good time this Valentine’s with some scrumptious food and craft beer could head to BrewDog India’s Burger and Beer Festival. The varied selection of burgers includes the Burgerzilla, which comes with a grilled chicken patty, lamb patty, pork sausage, bacon, fried egg, and lots of caramelised mushroom and cheese, and Who Shot Beanie, a rustic three bean grilled patty with feta crumble for the vegetarians. You wash these down with BrewDog’s special collection of beers ranging from signature pale ales such as the Hazy Jane, Punk IPA, Ten to Tango, Your place or Mine to classic wheat beers, Insta Cloud or Wild Card Wheat.

The special menu is available until 29 February.

Where: Brewdog, One Horizon Center, Gurugram

Special Valentine’s Day five-course meal

If you are looking for a classic dine-in meal, Ophelia has put together a delicious menu accompanied by a variety of concoctions to enjoy the day. The dishes include Smoked Duck and Fig Salad, Passion Fruit Salad, Rose and Pepper Chicken, Heart Shaped Lamb Kofta, Thai Golden Curry, and Confit Chicken Breast. The dessert is a classic with a twist, Strawberry Cheesecake with Chocolate Bite.

Where: Ophelia, The Ashok, New Delhi

Price per couple: ₹7495

Chocolate tasting workshop

If you want to engage in a unique experience, check out the chocolate tasting and appreciation workshop by Trove Experiences, a Pune-based company that curates food and drinks tasting workshops. In this workshop at Perch Wine and Coffee Bar, participants will learn more about the steps of turning cacao beans into a chocolate bar and how makers tease out flavours that reflect the regions where the beans were grown. The chocolate expert, Mandar Bhosale, will talk about the tasting experience of different bars, and the experience is similar to wine tasting.

The guided tasting will include 8-10 varieties of chocolates to understand different tastes and an immersive experience of savouring different ingredients.

Where: Perch Wine and Coffee Bar

Price per person: ₹2500

For booking: +91 8262916889

Savour delicious food under the stars

To dine under the stars, or experience an intimate candlelight meal, head to Fox in the Field which is offering a special menu on 14 February. It includes dishes like Dahi ke Sholay, Char Tandoori Broccoli, Paneer Roll Tikka, Honey Chilli Potato, Mutton Seekh kebab, Chicken Tikka, Garlic Chicken, and Red Velvet Pastry. You can pair these with Fox's valentine's special drinks like Gondhoraj Margarita, Desi Kalakar, or Mango ale Beer.

Where: Fox in the Field Bangalore, Nexus Shantiniketan – Whitefield

Price per couple: ₹3500

Indulge in aphrodisiac flavours

If a dine-in experience at a luxury resort at sunset sounds like a perfect romantic set-up, you might love the restaurant Spice Traders at W Goa. It is a month-long Valentine’s Day special the Aphrodisiac menu includes dishes like, Love Secret comprising a miso eggplant roulade, ricotta cheese, wasabi Grapes, mustard Cress, roasted sesame; Love at First Sight which comes with Peekie Toe Crab dumpling, kaffir lime broth, red curry buns; Falling in Love consisting of stuffed tofu, mix vegetable, red curry, honey celery water chestnuts, truffle fried rice; and Last Goodnight Kiss, comprising red Velvet cheesecake, strawberry frozen yoghurt and strawberry jelly.

Where: Spice Traders, W Goa, Goa

Price: ₹8260 onwards

Intimate candlelight dinner

If you are looking to spend some quality time with your loved one, away from the chaos of everyday life indulging in some good food, then try the curated five-course menu at Hotel Royal Orchid. The menu includes Indian amuse bouche, platters of chicken, lamb, and seafood, varieties of shorba, and different kinds of Indian bread and curries. You can end the night with their special Dil Khush and Orange Kulfi.

Where: Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru

Price per couple: ₹5000 to ₹15000